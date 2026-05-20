2026 Emmy predictions: best comedy actor

Martin Short holds a small advantage over Jason Segel. It’s hard to believe Short has only won Emmys for writing and producing, but Glenn Whipp wonders, “Might it be Martin Short’s year? The new Netflix documentary ‘Marty, Life Is Short’ offers a moving look at the losses Short has endured over the years. It will only help his chances of winning the first acting Emmy of his celebrated career.”

Meanwhile, Matt Roush writes, “Ethan Hawke’s bedraggled bravura performance in ‘The Lowdown’ and Steve Carell’s low-key star turn in ‘Rooster’ seem the most likely newcomers this year, but I’m also rooting for Alexander Skarsgård’s deliciously deadpan ‘Murderbot’ to sneak in.”

“Wonder Man” continues to get showered with love from the panel: “ ‘Wonder Man’ may have come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” says Lorraine Ali, “but it broke the mold to become one of the year’s best comedies, thanks to creative storytelling and a stellar performance by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.” Abdul-Mateen, who is also a drama threat for his Netflix actioner “Man on Fire,” “deserves to be part of the conversation here for making ‘Wonder Man’ such an entertaining (and affecting) ride,” adds Kristen Baldwin.

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More predictions: comedy series | comedy actress | comedy supp. actor | comedy supp. actress

1. Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

2. Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

3. Steve Carell, “Rooster”

4. Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

5. Ethan Hawke, “The Lowdown”

6. Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

7. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”

8. Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali T1. Steve Carell, “Rooster”

T1. Ethan Hawke, “The Lowdown”

T3. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”

T3. Dan Levy, “Big Mistakes”

T3. Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

6. Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”



“ ‘Wonder Man’ may have come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it broke the mold to become one of the year’s best comedies, thanks to creative storytelling and a stellar performance by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Now can he summon some of his character’s superpowers to make the cut?” Freelance Critic Kristen Baldwin 1. Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

2. Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

3. Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

4. Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

5. Steve Carell, “Rooster”

6. Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”



“Yahya Abdul-Mateen II deserves to be part of the conversation here for making ‘Wonder Man’ such an entertaining (and affecting) ride. I’d also love to see Matthew Rhys get some awards love for his stellar comedic turn as the mayor of a cursed seaside town in Apple TV’s ‘Widow’s Bay.’ ” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

2. Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

3. Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

4. Steve Carell, “Rooster”

5. Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

6. Ethan Hawke, “The Lowdown”



“This is another category that will be stacked with past nominees, but I think ‘The Lowdown’s’ Ethan Hawke, ‘Wonder Man’s’ Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ ’ Tracy Morgan all have a shot at making the cut. I give the edge to Hawke.”