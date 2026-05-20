2026 Emmy predictions: best comedy actress

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Only seven contenders receive votes for the projected field of six comedy lead actress nominees, with Jean Smart barely missing the consensus pick to go a perfect five wins for five seasons of “Hacks.”

“Jean Smart has won this award for every previous season of ‘Hacks,’ ” says Tracy Brown, “and I don’t see that streak ending.” Or, as Glenn Whipp puts it, “Jean Smart isn’t going to win this award four straight times and then go home empty-handed for the final season of ‘Hacks.’ ”

But as in the other categories, the panel uses their comments to shout-out unlikely contenders: Matt Roush asks, “Beyond the usual suspects, could Rose Byrne’s Oscar and Tonys profile boost her chances for the underrated ‘Platonic’?”

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Lorraine Ali ponders, “Who made me laugh the most over the past year, besides half of Washington (who also made me cry)? Relative newcomer Taylor Ortega, who plays the messy sister to Dan Levy’s character in ‘Big Mistakes.’”

More predictions: comedy series | comedy actress | comedy supp. actor | comedy supp. actress

1. Jean Smart, “Hacks”

2. Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

3. Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

4. Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

5. Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

6. Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

7. Keke Palmer, “The ‘Burbs”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

2. Jean Smart, “Hacks”

3. Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

4. Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

5. Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

6. Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”



“Who made me laugh the most over the past year, besides half of Washington (who also made me cry)? Relative newcomer Taylor Ortega, who plays the messy sister to Dan Levy’s character in ‘Big Mistakes.’ Who will be nominated? Certainly Jean Smart, Quinta Brunson, Kristen Bell, Elle Fanning and Lisa Kudrow.” Freelance Critic Kristen Baldwin 1. Jean Smart, “Hacks”

2. Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

3. Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

4. Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

5. Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

6. Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”



“There’s not a lot to say about this race, other than, ‘Congratulations, Jean Smart!’ Allow me to use the rest of my space to make this pitch: If you’re not watching ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,’ you’re missing out on the weirdest/smartest/funniest network comedy since ‘30 Rock.’ ” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Jean Smart, “Hacks”

2. Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

3. Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

4. Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

5. Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

6. Keke Palmer, “The ‘Burbs”



“Jean Smart has won this award for every previous season of ‘Hacks,’ and I don’t see that streak ending. ‘Abbott’s’ Quinta Brunson is the only other person to win in the past five years. I wouldn’t be surprised if Elle Fanning is the only new contender to break into this race.”