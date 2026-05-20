2026 Emmy predictions: best comedy series

Only eight comedy series received votes in Round 1, with exiting favorite “Hacks” way out in front. Is the low number of contenders indicative of a down year for comedy, or the dominance of those eight?

Either way, Trey Mangum says not to bet the farm on “Hacks” just yet: “ ‘Shrinking’ is coming off of its buzziest season yet, so I wouldn’t count out the upset here.” Among the projected nominees, “The Comeback” and “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” get the most panel buzz.

Meanwhile, a Marvel series — the first since “WandaVision” to receive accolades from the BuzzMeter — enjoys major praise from half the panel, but no nomination picks: “While I’m the last person to advocate for a Marvel series (one universe is enough, dammit!),” grumbles Kristen Baldwin, “voters shouldn’t forget about ‘Wonder Man,’ a buddy comedy that values heart over superhero antics.”

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“My favorite long shot is ‘Wonder Man,’ Marvel’s love letter to Hollywood dreams and dreamers,” says Tracy Brown. “Maybe the TV Academy will surprise me. “

Lorraine Ali acknowledges the front-runners, but sighs, “My perfect-universe picks? ‘Wonder Man,’ ‘The Lowdown,’ ‘Big Mistakes’ and ‘Deli Boys.’ A girl can dream.”

More predictions: comedy actor | comedy actress | comedy supp. actor | comedy supp. actress

1. “Hacks”

2. “Shrinking”

3. “Abbott Elementary”

4. “The Bear”

5. “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

6. “The Comeback”

7. “Only Murders in the Building”

8. “Nobody Wants This”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. “Hacks”

T2. “Abbott Elementary”

T2. “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

T2. “Shrinking”

T5. “The Bear”

T5. “Nobody Wants This”

T7. “The Comeback”

T7. “Only Murders in the Building”



“Many recognizable titles will dominate this category: ‘Hacks,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Shrinking’ and ‘The Bear.’ Newcomer ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles,’ starring Michelle Pfeiffer, is also a likely contender. My perfect-universe picks? ‘Wonder Man,’ ‘The Lowdown,’ ‘Big Mistakes’ and ‘Deli Boys.’ A girl can dream.” Freelance Critic Kristen Baldwin 1. “Hacks”

2. “Shrinking”

3. “Abbott Elementary”

4. “Only Murders in the Building”

5. “The Bear”

6. “The Comeback”

7. “Nobody Wants This”

8. “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”



“Lots of repeat honorees here, but at least HBO’s ‘The Comeback’ is poised to earn a long overdue nomination for its final season. And while I’m the last person to advocate for a Marvel series (one universe is enough, dammit!), voters shouldn’t forget about ‘Wonder Man,’ a buddy comedy that values heart over superhero antics.” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. “Hacks”

2. “Abbott Elementary”

3. “Shrinking”

4. “Only Murders in the Building”

5. “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

6. “The Bear”

7. “The Comeback”

8. “Nobody Wants This”



“Despite the absence of last year’s comedy powerhouse ‘The Studio,’ the competition remains stiff with long-running heavyweights like ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Abbott’ and ‘Only Murders’ all in the running once again. My favorite long shot is ‘Wonder Man,’ Marvel’s love letter to Hollywood dreams and dreamers. Maybe the TV Academy will surprise me.”