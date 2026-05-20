2026 Emmy predictions: best supporting actor, comedy

“Shrinking” takes the two top spots, with Michael Urie and some up-and-comer named Harrison Ford, who has the largest lead in Round 1 — enough to complete the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.

But that’s not enough for Matt Roush: “As ‘Shrinking’ hits its stride, I’m hoping Ted McGinley (whose character got a health scare) finally makes the cut.”

The field is rife with name contenders, including seven-time winner Bryan Cranston and previous winners Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul W. Downs (for writing and showrunning), and Nick Offerman.

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Offerman’s win as guest actor in a drama for his famed “The Last of Us” episode isn’t enough for Glenn Whipp: “I still can’t believe Nick Offerman never picked up an Emmy nomination for playing breakfast-loving libertarian Ron Swanson on ‘Parks and Recreation’ … Do right by him, voters!”

Kristen Baldwin is pulling for a couple of “diminutive Brits”: Oscar winner Ben Kingsley and former “wiz” kid Daniel Radcliffe, who “delivers a wonderfully self-deprecating performance as a down-on-his-luck documentary director in ‘Reggie Dinkins.’ ”

Of Kingsley, Tracy Brown writes, “Emmys tend to overlook Marvel actors … The evolution of Trevor Slattery since his ‘Iron Man 3’ debut deserves its own award.”

More predictions: comedy series | comedy actor | comedy actress | comedy supp. actress

1. Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

2. Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

3. Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

4. Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

5. Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

6. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

7. Bryan Cranston, “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair”

8. Ben Kingsley, “Wonder Man”

9. Daniel Radcliffe, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins”

10. Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. Ben Kingsley, “Wonder Man”

T2. Bryan Cranston, “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair”

T2. Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

T4. Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

T4. Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

6. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

T7. Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

T7. Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”



“Talent abounds in this category. There’s Bryan Cranston for his role as the terminally immature dad of ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair,’ and Ben Kingsley as a has-been actor with a fragile ego and second chance in ‘Wonder Man.’ Then there’s this guy named Harrison Ford …” Freelance Critic Kristen Baldwin 1. Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

2. Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

3. Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

4. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

5. Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

6. Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

7. Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

8. Ben Kingsley, “Wonder Man”



“This is an absurdly crowded race, but I’m throwing my advocacy behind two diminutive Brits: Ben Kingsley is a delight as struggling actor/former pretend terrorist Trevor Slattery in ‘Wonder Man,’ and Daniel Radcliffe delivers a wonderfully self-deprecating performance as a down-on-his-luck documentary director in ‘Reggie Dinkins.’ ” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

2. Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

3. Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

4. Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

5. Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

6. Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

7. Daniel Radcliffe, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins”

8. Ben Kingsley, “Wonder Man”



“I feel like after last year, this is the race most likely to give us a (pleasant) surprise. Emmys tend to overlook Marvel actors but I’m pulling for Ben Kingsley to break that streak with a ‘Wonder Man.’ The evolution of Trevor Slattery since his ‘Iron Man 3’ debut deserves its own award.”