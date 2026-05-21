2026 Emmy predictions: best drama actor

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Noah Wyle is a consensus pick, with a sizable lead over Mark Ruffalo. Glenn Whipp sums up the Buzz: “There’s little chance that Noah Wyle doesn’t repeat.”
The panel, though, says it would like to see the academy sidestep its usual voting habits and honor some genre work as well. Walton Goggins of the video game-spawned “Fallout,” Antony Starr of the super-powered satire “The Boys” and Peter Claffey of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” all get votes, while Alfred Molina and Karl Urban get shout-outs.
Matt Roush says, “While fantasy seems a long shot, ‘Fallout’s’ Walton Goggins and ‘The Boys’ adversaries Antony Starr and Karl Urban are all worthy.”
“You can’t help but root for ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ ’ Ser Duncan the Tall — a naive underdog chasing his dreams while trying to do the right thing,” says Tracy Brown of Claffey.
Even No. 3 pick Sterling K. Brown is in a sci-fi/postapocalyptic entry, “Paradise.” If he can survive the end of civilization, surely he can withstand a stressed-out ER doc? “It may seem inevitable for Noah Wyle to take the trophy again,” writes Trey Mangum. “But I wouldn’t count Brown out just yet.”
More predictions: drama series | drama actress | drama supp. actor | drama supp. actress
1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
2. Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
3. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
4. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
5. Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
6. Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
7. Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
8. Antony Starr, “The Boys”
Los Angeles Times
Lorraine Ali
1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
2. Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
T3. Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
T3. Antony Starr, “The Boys”
T5. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
T5. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
T5. Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
“It’s hard to look at Walter Goggins’ noseless ‘Fallout’ character, the Ghoul, without retching, but his compelling performance also makes it hard to turn away. Antony Starr brings to life another type of monster: an egomaniacal, king-of-the-world superhero in ‘The Boys.’ Then there’s Noah Wyle. He plays a doctor.”
Freelance Critic
Kristen Baldwin
1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
2. Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
3. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
4. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
5. Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
6. Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
“There’s not a lot of wiggle room in this category, but don’t count out Alfred Molina, who stars in Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs,’ a sort of ‘senior citizens battle stranger things’ drama from the Duffer Brothers. (Of course, Molina will have to get through Jon Hamm, Peter Claffey and Billy Bob Thornton first.)”
Los Angeles Times
Tracy Brown
1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
2. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
3. Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
4. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
5. Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
6. Peter Claffey, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
“This might be a long shot for Peter Claffey, but you can’t help but root for ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’’ Ser Duncan the Tall — a naive underdog chasing his dreams while trying to do the right thing. Last year’s winner Noah Wyle is the strong front-runner, though.”
Blavity
Trey Mangum
1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
2. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
3. Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
4. Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
5. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
6. Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
“If ‘Paradise’s’ drama series buzz is big enough, I think Sterling K. Brown could really be a force here, though it seems as if it may seem inevitable for Noah Wyle to take the trophy again. But I wouldn’t count Brown out just yet.”
TV Insider
Matt Roush
1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
2. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
3. Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
4. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
5. Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
6. Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
“Noah Wyle and Sterling K. Brown are locks to repeat, and Mark Ruffalo’s mournful ‘Task’ hero is another potential winner. Billy Bob Thornton carries ‘Landman’ on his weary shoulders. While fantasy seems a long shot, ‘Fallout’s’ Walton Goggins and ‘The Boys’ adversaries Antony Starr and Karl Urban are all worthy.”
Los Angeles Times
Glenn Whipp
1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
2. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
3. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
4. Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
5. Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
6. Jon Hamm, “Your Friends & Neighbors”
“ ‘Slow Horses’ has been breaking through at the Emmys the last couple of years, winning for writing and direction. Might it be Gary Oldman’s time? It’s a nice thought … but there’s little chance that Noah Wyle doesn’t repeat for ‘The Pitt.’ ”