2026 Emmy predictions: best drama actor

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Noah Wyle is a consensus pick, with a sizable lead over Mark Ruffalo. Glenn Whipp sums up the Buzz: “There’s little chance that Noah Wyle doesn’t repeat.”

The panel, though, says it would like to see the academy sidestep its usual voting habits and honor some genre work as well. Walton Goggins of the video game-spawned “Fallout,” Antony Starr of the super-powered satire “The Boys” and Peter Claffey of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” all get votes, while Alfred Molina and Karl Urban get shout-outs.

Matt Roush says, “While fantasy seems a long shot, ‘Fallout’s’ Walton Goggins and ‘The Boys’ adversaries Antony Starr and Karl Urban are all worthy.”

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“You can’t help but root for ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ ’ Ser Duncan the Tall — a naive underdog chasing his dreams while trying to do the right thing,” says Tracy Brown of Claffey.

Even No. 3 pick Sterling K. Brown is in a sci-fi/postapocalyptic entry, “Paradise.” If he can survive the end of civilization, surely he can withstand a stressed-out ER doc? “It may seem inevitable for Noah Wyle to take the trophy again,” writes Trey Mangum. “But I wouldn’t count Brown out just yet.”

More predictions: drama series | drama actress | drama supp. actor | drama supp. actress

1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

2. Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

3. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

4. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

5. Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”

6. Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

7. Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

8. Antony Starr, “The Boys”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

2. Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

T3. Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

T3. Antony Starr, “The Boys”

T5. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

T5. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

T5. Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”



“It’s hard to look at Walter Goggins’ noseless ‘Fallout’ character, the Ghoul, without retching, but his compelling performance also makes it hard to turn away. Antony Starr brings to life another type of monster: an egomaniacal, king-of-the-world superhero in ‘The Boys.’ Then there’s Noah Wyle. He plays a doctor.” Freelance Critic Kristen Baldwin 1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

2. Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

3. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

4. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

5. Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”

6. Walton Goggins, “Fallout”



“There’s not a lot of wiggle room in this category, but don’t count out Alfred Molina, who stars in Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs,’ a sort of ‘senior citizens battle stranger things’ drama from the Duffer Brothers. (Of course, Molina will have to get through Jon Hamm, Peter Claffey and Billy Bob Thornton first.)” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

2. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

3. Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

4. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

5. Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

6. Peter Claffey, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”



“This might be a long shot for Peter Claffey, but you can’t help but root for ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’’ Ser Duncan the Tall — a naive underdog chasing his dreams while trying to do the right thing. Last year’s winner Noah Wyle is the strong front-runner, though.”