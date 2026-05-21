2026 Emmy predictions: best drama actress

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The BuzzMeter panel long advocated for Rhea Seehorn to win for her performance as the sane, professional Kim Wexler, in danger of being dragged into the main character’s vortex in “Better Call Saul.” Now they’re happy to make her the early leader in the 2026 race for drama lead actress as the prickly but sympathetic Carol in “Pluribus.”

“Emmy voters took their sweet time in recognizing the standout work of Rhea Seehorn on ‘Better Call Saul,’ ” writes Glenn Whipp of the reigning CCA, Saturn and Golden Globe winner. “She won’t have to wait that long for her lead turn as the misanthropic romance writer fighting for humanity in ‘Pluribus.’ ”

Keri Russell holds the No. 2 spot, but No. 3 Zendaya gets louder endorsements from the panel: “No matter what you think about the latest season of ‘Euphoria,’ two-time winner Zendaya is one of three locks in this category,” says Tracy Brown. Trey Mangum points out that “as a historic two-time winner, Zendaya could easily repeat again just off principle, and her Season 3 performance pushes this case even further.”

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More predictions: drama series | drama actor | drama supp. actor | drama supp. actress

1. Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

2. Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

3. Zendaya, “Euphoria”

4. Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

5. Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Madison”

6. Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

7. Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”

8. Nicole Kidman, “Scarpetta”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. Zendaya, “Euphoria”

T2. Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

T2. Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

T4. Nicole Kidman, “Scarpetta”

T4. Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Madison”

6. Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”



“Expect to see Keri Russell in the running for ‘The Diplomat’ and Zendaya for the last season of ‘Euphoria.’ Also Rhea Seehorn for her brilliant performance in ‘Pluribus.’ She nailed the role of Carol, a curmudgeon who’s immune to an alien virus that’s made everyone else on Earth annoyingly happy.” Freelance Critic Kristen Baldwin 1. Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

2. Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

3. Zendaya, “Euphoria”

4. Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

5. Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

6. Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”



“Several contenders — including Rhea Seehorn, Keri Russell and Zendaya — already have their nominations on lock. Perhaps it’s foolish to leave Jennifer Aniston off my list, but I think Chase Infiniti — already an awards darling for ‘One Battle After Another’ – will get the nod for her compelling, vulnerable performance in ‘The Testaments.’ ” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

2. Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

3. Zendaya, “Euphoria”

4. Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

5. Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

6. Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”



“No matter what you think about the latest season of ‘Euphoria,’ two-time winner Zendaya is one of three locks in this category. The other two are Rhea Seehorn and Keri Russell. The rest of the field is murkier, but I think Chase Infiniti, star of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s’ coming-of-age follow-up ‘The Testaments,’ should make the cut.”