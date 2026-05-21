2026 Emmy predictions: best drama series

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Reigning champ “The Pitt” is the consensus No. 1. “Pluribus” is not far behind, though there’s a steep drop to No. 3, the moody police drama “Task,” followed closely by “Paradise” and “Slow Horses.”

Glenn Whipp says a repeat would be deserved: “ ‘The Pitt’ delivered the best season [of this year’s contenders] with its slow-burn look at the beleaguered state of American healthcare and the toll it takes on those who work in the system.”

But enthusiasm for some of the predicted nominees isn’t at its zenith: “Despite grim reviews for its latest season, ‘Euphoria’ will still eke out a nomination because Zendaya can do no wrong,” grouses Kristen Baldwin.

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Matt Roush acknowledges that “The gravitas of ‘Task’ and ‘The Testaments’ should help their chances, though I’m wistfully rooting for the thrilling ‘Alien: Earth.’ ”

Several shows get love from the panelists in their comments, but not their predictions. Lorraine Ali writes, “If I ruled the world, gas would cost 50 cents a gallon (even in L.A.) and the Southwestern thriller ‘Dark Winds’ would make the cut for drama series, as would the superhero satire ‘The Boys.’ ”

Tracy Brown concurs: “I’d be remiss not to mention that the always excellent ‘Dark Winds’ keeps getting better and is long overdue for some Emmys recognition. Do the right thing, voters.”

More predictions: drama actor | drama actress | drama supp. actor | drama supp. actress

1. “The Pitt”

2. “Pluribus”

3. “Task”

4. “Paradise”

5. “Slow Horses”

6. “The Diplomat”

7. “Euphoria”

T8. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

T8. “The Morning Show”

T10. “The Boys”

T10. “Dark Winds”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali T1. “The Pitt”

T1. “Pluribus”

T3. “The Boys”

T3. “Dark Winds”

T3. “Euphoria”

T3. “Paradise”

T3. “Task”

8. “The Diplomat”



“If I ruled the world, gas would cost 50 cents a gallon (even in L.A.) and the Southwestern thriller ‘Dark Winds’ would make the cut for drama series, as would the superhero satire ‘The Boys.’ More likely to make it in? The equally worthy misanthrope drama ‘Pluribus.’ ” Freelance Critic Kristen Baldwin 1. “The Pitt”

2. “Pluribus”

3. “Task”

4. “Slow Horses”

5. “The Diplomat”

6. “Paradise”

7. “Stranger Things”

8. “Euphoria”



“Despite grim reviews for its latest season, ‘Euphoria’ will still eke out a nomination because Zendaya can do no wrong. Still, I’m holding out hope that a very different HBO series — Julian Fellowes’ opulent period soap ‘The Gilded Age’ — lands in that eighth slot for its excellent third season.” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. “The Pitt”

2. “Pluribus”

3. “Slow Horses”

4. “The Diplomat”

5. “Paradise”

6. “Task”

7. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

8. “Industry”



“With a number of the usual suspects not in contention this year, the runway is wide open for new shows like ‘Pluribus’ and ‘Task’ to pick up nominations. But I’d be remiss not to mention that the always excellent ‘Dark Winds’ keeps getting better and is long overdue for some Emmys recognition. Do the right thing, voters.”