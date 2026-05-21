2026 Emmy predictions: best drama series

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Reigning champ “The Pitt” is the consensus No. 1. “Pluribus” is not far behind, though there’s a steep drop to No. 3, the moody police drama “Task,” followed closely by “Paradise” and “Slow Horses.”
Glenn Whipp says a repeat would be deserved: “ ‘The Pitt’ delivered the best season [of this year’s contenders] with its slow-burn look at the beleaguered state of American healthcare and the toll it takes on those who work in the system.”
But enthusiasm for some of the predicted nominees isn’t at its zenith: “Despite grim reviews for its latest season, ‘Euphoria’ will still eke out a nomination because Zendaya can do no wrong,” grouses Kristen Baldwin.
Matt Roush acknowledges that “The gravitas of ‘Task’ and ‘The Testaments’ should help their chances, though I’m wistfully rooting for the thrilling ‘Alien: Earth.’ ”
Several shows get love from the panelists in their comments, but not their predictions. Lorraine Ali writes, “If I ruled the world, gas would cost 50 cents a gallon (even in L.A.) and the Southwestern thriller ‘Dark Winds’ would make the cut for drama series, as would the superhero satire ‘The Boys.’ ”
Tracy Brown concurs: “I’d be remiss not to mention that the always excellent ‘Dark Winds’ keeps getting better and is long overdue for some Emmys recognition. Do the right thing, voters.”
More predictions: drama actor | drama actress | drama supp. actor | drama supp. actress
1. “The Pitt”
2. “Pluribus”
3. “Task”
4. “Paradise”
5. “Slow Horses”
6. “The Diplomat”
7. “Euphoria”
T8. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
T8. “The Morning Show”
T10. “The Boys”
T10. “Dark Winds”
Los Angeles Times
Lorraine Ali
T1. “The Pitt”
T1. “Pluribus”
T3. “The Boys”
T3. “Dark Winds”
T3. “Euphoria”
T3. “Paradise”
T3. “Task”
8. “The Diplomat”
“If I ruled the world, gas would cost 50 cents a gallon (even in L.A.) and the Southwestern thriller ‘Dark Winds’ would make the cut for drama series, as would the superhero satire ‘The Boys.’ More likely to make it in? The equally worthy misanthrope drama ‘Pluribus.’ ”
Freelance Critic
Kristen Baldwin
1. “The Pitt”
2. “Pluribus”
3. “Task”
4. “Slow Horses”
5. “The Diplomat”
6. “Paradise”
7. “Stranger Things”
8. “Euphoria”
“Despite grim reviews for its latest season, ‘Euphoria’ will still eke out a nomination because Zendaya can do no wrong. Still, I’m holding out hope that a very different HBO series — Julian Fellowes’ opulent period soap ‘The Gilded Age’ — lands in that eighth slot for its excellent third season.”
Los Angeles Times
Tracy Brown
1. “The Pitt”
2. “Pluribus”
3. “Slow Horses”
4. “The Diplomat”
5. “Paradise”
6. “Task”
7. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
8. “Industry”
“With a number of the usual suspects not in contention this year, the runway is wide open for new shows like ‘Pluribus’ and ‘Task’ to pick up nominations. But I’d be remiss not to mention that the always excellent ‘Dark Winds’ keeps getting better and is long overdue for some Emmys recognition. Do the right thing, voters.”
Blavity
Trey Mangum
1. “The Pitt”
2. “Pluribus”
3. “Task”
4. “The Morning Show”
5. “Paradise”
6. “Euphoria”
7. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
8. “The Diplomat”
“I’m not sure if ‘Pluribus’ actually stands much of a chance at upsetting a ‘The Pitt’ repeat, but what interests me most at this juncture is what will fit in the other spots. Will HBO land ‘Euphoria’ in the mix? I’m thinking so.”
TV Insider
Matt Roush
1. “The Pitt”
2. “Pluribus”
3. “Paradise”
4. “The Diplomat”
5. “Slow Horses”
6. “Task”
7. “The Testaments”
8. “Euphoria”
“If buzz and originality mean anything, ‘Pluribus’ will join ‘The Pitt’ as a front-runner. ‘Paradise’ was even better in Season 2, and ‘The Diplomat’ and ‘Slow Horses’ are still great fun. The gravitas of ‘Task’ and ‘The Testaments’ should help their chances, though I’m wistfully rooting for the thrilling ‘Alien: Earth.’ ”
Los Angeles Times
Glenn Whipp
1. “The Pitt”
2. “Pluribus”
3. “Slow Horses”
4. “Task”
5. “Paradise”
6. “The Diplomat”
7. “Euphoria”
8. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
“The ‘Pluribus’ pilot was the year’s best episode of television. But ‘The Pitt’ delivered the best season with its slow-burn look at the beleaguered state of American healthcare and the toll it takes on those who work in the system.”