2026 Emmy predictions: best supporting actor, drama

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While Shawn Hatosy took home the gold last season in the guest-actor category as Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s night-shift version of Dr. Robby, Trey Mangum thinks intense competition from his “Pitt” peers could split the vote, opening doors for others: “The one actor from a show that premiered a while back who could easily command the attention here is Tom Pelphrey from ‘Task.’ ”

“ ‘Task’s’ poignantly doomed Tom Pelphrey should be considered a front-runner here,” agrees Matt Roush. Glenn Whipp says, “Pelphrey has called it the role of a lifetime. No argument here.”

Plenty of other performers get strong support, including “Seven Kingdoms’ ” 11-year-old Dexter Sol Ansell, who Lorraine Ali says made his show “a captivating watch.” “I’m also rooting for Colombian Carlos-Manuel Vesga of ‘Pluribus,’ who conveyed big feelings through a character who barely spoke,” she adds. Matt Roush says, “I hope voters give grizzled veteran Sam Elliott his due for a memorable ‘Landman’ arc.”

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“This category is so stacked, the star wattage of the actors who probably won’t make the cut could still power the greater Los Angeles area,” writes Kristen Baldwin, listing six worthy, name actors she didn’t include among her picks.

More predictions: drama series | drama actor | drama actress | drama supp. actress

1. Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

2. Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

3. Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

4. Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

5. Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

6. Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

7. Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

8. Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

9. Sam Elliott, “Landman”

10. Jacob Elordi, “Euphoria”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

T2. Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

T2. Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

4. Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

T5. Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

T5. Sam Elliott, “Landman”

T5. Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

8. Dexter Sol Ansell, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”



“The ‘GOT’ spinoff ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ wasn’t the best series, but 11-year-old Dexter Sol Ansell made it a captivating watch as runaway royal Aegon ‘Egg’ Targaryen. I’m also rooting for Colombian Carlos-Manuel Vesga of ‘Pluribus,’ who conveyed big feelings through a character who barely spoke.” Freelance Critic Kristen Baldwin 1. Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

2. Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

3. Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

4. Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

5. Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

6. Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

7. Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

8. Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”



“This category is so stacked, the star wattage of the actors who probably won’t make the cut could still power the greater Los Angeles area: ‘Landman’s’ Sam Elliott, ‘The Madison’s’ Kurt Russell, ‘Industry’s’ Ken Leung, ‘It: Welcome to Derry’s’ Bill Skarsgård, ‘Euphoria’s’ Jacob Elordi, ‘The Night Manager’s’ Hugh Laurie …” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

2. Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

3. Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

4. Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

5. Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

6. Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

7. Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

8. Ato Essandoh, “The Diplomat”



“ ‘The Pitt’ should also benefit here with the absence of ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Severance,’ which dominated this category last year. Shawn Hatosy, who won last year as guest actor, should be primed for a nod along with Patrick Ball and Gerran Howell. And you can’t count out 2024 winner Billy Crudup.”