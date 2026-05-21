2026 Emmy predictions: best supporting actress, drama

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“This year, the role of ‘The White Lotus’ will be played by ‘The Pitt,’ which will dominate in both supporting categories,” says Kristen Baldwin, and the rest of the panel agrees: No fewer than five “Pitt” supporting actresses make the cut, with a sixth also receiving votes.

“If it were up to me, I’d fill the category with ‘Pitt’ scene-stealers,” writes Matt Roush, with Glenn Whipp adding current champ “Katherine LaNasa’s Nurse Dana still reigns supreme and has enough screen time this season where she could have gone lead and possibly won. She is The Skipper!”

The panel believes The Skipper is on course to repeat: LaNasa has a huge lead over No. 2 Karolina Wydra of “Pluribus.” Wydra is the one actress outside the ‘Pitt’ crew to get the most attention: “She’s convincingly vacant and content as Zosia, a woman brainwashed by an alien virus,” enthuses Lorraine Ali. “It’s no easy task commanding attention in such a passive role, but Wydra does just that.”

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More predictions: drama series | drama actor | drama actress | drama supp. actor

1. Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

2. Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

3. Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

4. Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

5. Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

6. Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

7. Isa Briones, “The Pitt”

8. Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”

9. Ann Dowd, “The Testaments”

10. Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

2. Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

3. Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

4. Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

5. Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

T6. Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

T6. Ann Dowd, “The Testaments”

T6. Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”



“ ‘The Pitt’ will reign in this category, but I’m pulling for Karolina Wydra of ‘Pluribus’ to be nominated. She’s convincingly vacant and content as Zosia, a woman brainwashed by an alien virus. It’s no easy task commanding attention in such a passive role, but Wydra does just that.” Freelance Critic Kristen Baldwin 1. Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

2. Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

3. Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

4. Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

5. Isa Briones, “The Pitt”

6. Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

7. Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

8. Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”



“This year, the role of ‘The White Lotus’ will be played by ‘The Pitt,’ which will dominate in both supporting categories. If voters still have some spots left on their ballots, I urge them to consider Skye P. Marshall, who is half of the reason ‘Matlock’s’ central friendship works so darn well.” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

2. Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

3. Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

4. Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

5. Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

6. Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”

7. Isa Briones, “The Pitt”

8. Supriya Ganesh, “The Pitt”



“ ‘White Lotus’ being out of the picture likely means a lot more nominations for ‘The Pitt’s’ supporting cast. Last year’s winner, Katherine LaNasa, is a lock. Taylor Dearden and Isa Briones have a bit of an edge when considering the show’s full run so far, while Sepideh Moafi was a solid Season 2 addition.”