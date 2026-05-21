2026 Emmy predictions: best TV movie

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The race is dominated by just-under-the-wire releases, with three of the seven projected nominees dropping this month (the end of the eligibility window is May 31).

Matt Roush says, “Star-powered late arrivals ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ (with Sally Field, Lewis Pullman and the voice of Alfred Molina — as an octopus!) and ‘Miss You, Love You’ (with Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells) suddenly make this category a bit more interesting than usual.”

Trey Mangum says of the runaway No. 1 pick, “Dropping just in time is Netflix’s ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures,’ anchored by Sally Field and an absolute shoo-in.”

Advertisement

While several panelists continue to plead ignorance as to what, exactly, makes a movie debuting on television a TV movie or not a TV movie, some find titles to champion.

“This category continually confounds me, but I have to admit I still love a good, weird, chaotic stoner comedy despite having aged out of that demo,” says a somewhat responsible-sounding Tracy Brown, definitely not typing her comment at a Taco Bell. “All that is to say, I was charmed by ‘Pizza Movie,’ my dark horse pick.”

More predictions: Limited / TV movie actor | Limited / TV movie actress

1. “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

2. “Deep Cover”

3. “Swiped”

4. “Miss You, Love You”

T5. “Heads of State”

T5. “Jack Ryan Ghost War”

T5. “Straw”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. ““Remarkably Bright Creatures”

2. “Swiped”

T3. “Deep Cover”

T3. “Miss You, Love You”

T3. “Straw”



“Expect to see ‘Deep Cover,’ ‘Miss You, Love You,’ ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures,’ ‘Straw’ and ‘Swiped’ in the running. And what qualifies as a TV movie in 2026, when TV and film mediums are beyond fluid? No idea. I’m just here to blurb.” Freelance Critic Kristen Baldwin 1. “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

2. “Swiped”

3. “Straw”

4. “Deep Cover”

5. “Miss You, Love You”



“Vince Vaughn’s lightweight culinary comedy, ‘Nonnas,’ managed to earn a nomination for Netflix in 2025. Does that mean voters will be twice as likely to put Hulu’s ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice’ — in which the actor plays two versions of the titular Nick — on their ballot?” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

2. “Miss You, Love You”

3. “Deep Cover”

4. “Jack Ryan Ghost War”

5. “Pizza Movie”



“This category continually confounds me, but I have to admit I still love a good, weird, chaotic stoner comedy despite having aged out of that demo. All that is to say, I was charmed by ‘Pizza Movie,’ my dark horse pick. ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ is the likely front-runner but I wouldn’t count ‘Deep Cover’ out.”