L.A. Times BuzzMeter: Predicting the 2026 Emmy winners

You lucky, lucky awards watchers, the BuzzMeter is back and more Emmy than ever! Using a ranked-choice voting system, our panel of six veteran TV journalists has made their picks (sometimes painfully) for Round 1, in which they predict what contenders will land Emmy nominations in 14 categories. Then they vent in their comments, just like normal people.

The beautiful BuzzPeople will be back after the academy announces its nominations on July 8 to predict the winners, but until then … read on!

Drama

Comedy

Limited Series, TV Movie