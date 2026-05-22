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Awards

L.A. Times BuzzMeter: Predicting the 2026 Emmy winners

photo collage of 2026 emmy contenders
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photos by HBO, Disney, Apple TV, FX, Netflix)

You lucky, lucky awards watchers, the BuzzMeter is back and more Emmy than ever! Using a ranked-choice voting system, our panel of six veteran TV journalists has made their picks (sometimes painfully) for Round 1, in which they predict what contenders will land Emmy nominations in 14 categories. Then they vent in their comments, just like normal people.

The beautiful BuzzPeople will be back after the academy announces its nominations on July 8 to predict the winners, but until then … read on!

Drama

2026 Emmy predictions: best drama series

2026 Emmy predictions: best drama actress

photo collage of movie stills

2026 Emmy predictions: best drama actor

2026 Emmy predictions: best supporting actress, drama

2026 Emmy predictions: best supporting actor, drama

Comedy

2026 Emmy predictions: best comedy series

2026 Emmy predictions: best comedy actress

2026 Emmy predictions: best comedy actor

photo collage of movie stills

2026 Emmy predictions: best supporting actress, comedy

2026 Emmy predictions: best supporting actor, comedy

Limited Series, TV Movie

Collage of movie stills

2026 Emmy predictions: best limited series

2026 Emmy predictions: best TV movie

Collage of images of female actors from limited series

2026 Emmy predictions: best limited series / TV movie actress

2026 Emmy predictions: best limited series / TV movie actor

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AwardsTelevisionEntertainment & ArtsEmmys

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