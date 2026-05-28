Jason Bateman’s 2026 Emmy chances, by the numbers

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Jason Bateman could snag limited series Emmy nominations for his lead role as a deep-in-debt barman on Netflix’s “Black Rabbit” and supporting role as a sexually adventurous weatherman on HBO’s “DTF St. Louis.” Drawing more than one nomination in a year has been the norm for Bateman.

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Bateman’s previous Emmy nominations encompass acting, directing and producing.

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His lone Emmy win came in 2019, for directing an episode of his Netflix crime drama “Ozark.”

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The former child actor’s first nomination, as lead of the Fox (later Netflix) comedy “Arrested Development,” came in 2005. Bateman’s adult “comeback” has lasted 21 years and counting.

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Times he has received multiple nominations in a year, most often for acting in, directing and producing “Ozark.”

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“Black Rabbit” and “DTF St. Louis” would mark his second time receiving acting nominations for different shows in the same year.

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Bateman competed for drama lead for “Ozark” and guest actor for HBO’s “The Outsider.”

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Bateman is overdue for an acting Emmy. His brilliant straight-man work in “Arrested Development” lost out to Emmy juggernauts Tony Shalhoub (“Monk”) in 2005 and Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) in 2013.

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The Actor Awards have been kinder: Bateman won three lead actor statuettes for “Ozark.”

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The guilds already have spoken on “Black Rabbit,” with Bateman receiving Actor, DGA and PGA nominations.

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Also a producer on “DTF St. Louis,” Bateman has a shot at five Emmy nominations this year.