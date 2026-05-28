The secret to Ashley Padilla’s ‘SNL’ success? Being a ‘quiet little freak’

In her early 20s, Ashley Padilla moved from the Bay Area to Los Angeles, hoping to make a living in comedy. She was taking classes at the Groundlings when an acting exercise forever changed her.

“The teacher said, ‘All right, everyone try to get my attention.’ Everyone starts going crazy,” recalls Padilla, imitating the manic movements her classmates incorporated to be as noticeable as possible. “I just stood in the back like a quiet little freak. I didn’t try to do anything. And she went, ‘I’m just staring at Ashley.’”

Padilla, now 33, is sitting in the restaurant at the 1 Hotel on Sunset, dressed in an elegant white blazer and long skirt, a long way both mentally and professionally from that aspiring performer struggling to find her creative voice. But that lesson remains close to her heart.

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“I think about it all the time: You don’t have to be so loud. It actually is more powerful if you’re a little slower.”

Currently in her second season as a featured player on “Saturday Night Live,” Padilla, who sports an ebullient manner and warm smile, has become a fan favorite by exploring how much humor (and tension) you can derive from stillness. Her best sketches, including “Mom Confession,” in which a MAGA mother finally, begrudgingly, admits to her liberal kids that maybe Trump hasn’t been a great president, sparkle because of how expertly she builds suspense regarding where the setup is going.

Ashley Padilla, right, with castmates Tommy Brennan and Jane Wickline in the “SNL” sketch “Mom Confession.” (Will Heath/NBC)

“I really want to be able to stop and take that pause at the beginning [of a sketch], which are the quickest things to cut because you’re trying to save time: ‘Let’s get rid of when you enter,’” she says. “What roots me as an actor is a little breath. Before we get to the jokes, let the audience see me live in it for a second. I think I’ve proven that [those pauses are] not going to suck the air out of the room. It’s actually going to assist in the blowup that we’re waiting for.”

When Padilla lived in L.A., she adored her Los Feliz neighborhood, so on this late April afternoon she confesses to some disorientation at doing press on the Westside. Still, memories keep creeping up unexpectedly. “I’ll see a coffee shop, and you remember how you were feeling: ‘Will I ever make it?’”

There were encouraging moments that kept her going. One dispiriting day, she was on Melrose Avenue walking to the Groundlings. “In my head I went, ‘Will I ever be on television?’ Just then, a car passes with the girl rolling down the window going, ‘I’ve seen you perform! You’re going to be on television!’ It’s literally like someone answered my cry inside and went, ‘Calm down, it’s going to be OK.’”

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Optimism came through other channels too, such as her job as Diane Keaton’s assistant, eventually co-creating her 2024 book “Fashion First.” Padilla adored the late actor and filmmaker, grateful for her endless sense of wonder, which inspired Padilla to see the world differently.

“She would stare at a tree: ‘Look at the way the sun goes through the branches,’” Padilla says, marveling. “I have a voicemail that I listen to whenever I’m feeling a little sad or I miss her — she’s just like, ‘Hey, Ash, how are you doing? I’m just checking in.’ And she stops and goes, ‘The blue sky. Wow.’ And I’m just like, ‘You are someone we all want to be around.’ It’s why she is so massive in people’s lives.”

Before ‘SNL,’ Padilla had stints at the Groundlings and as Diane Keaton’s assistant. (Sela Shiloni / For The Times)

Since girlhood, Padilla has loved to write, which was valuable once she joined the Groundlings, doing seven shows a week. “You don’t get onstage unless you write your own stuff,” she says. Her viral “SNL” sketch “Haircut” — in which Padilla goes to dinner with friends, disturbing them with her atrocious haircut — was created at Groundlings, where it killed. But pitching it at “SNL” revealed the differences between the stage and live television.

“‘Haircut’ started as a ‘[Weekend] Update’ [feature], and I was unwilling to get rid of some stuff in there because I knew it worked at Groundlings,” she recalls. Padilla credits her frequent “SNL” co-writers Alison Gates and Kent Sublette for helping her understand the program’s rhythms. “They made it punchier and snappier. I definitely need the other writers — they make it so much better. At the Groundlings, there’s no camera cuts, there’s no time limit — you can mosey and do behavioral stuff. But [‘SNL’ sketches] need to look good on television. These writers are so good — they’ll say a joke that I go, ‘You’ve just said everything I was trying to do in a whole page.’”

Padilla’s peculiar but grounded characters may make you wait to see what they have in store, but she isn’t wasting any time. Last summer, wanting to distract herself from wondering whether she’d be asked back to “SNL,” Padilla wrote a screenplay, which is now being backed by Oscar-winning “Moonlight” producer Adele Romanski. Padilla won’t say much about the project, but you can bet she included a part for herself.

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“It’s like, ‘I want to be on television? OK, write your sketches. I want to be in movies? I wrote a movie,”’ she explains. “I don’t want to wait around for someone to give me a role. I hope I get to work with great people, but I also want to control my own career — and my own happiness as well. I want to be creative all the time.”