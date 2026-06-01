One Shot: Inside ‘Abbott Elementary’s’ best Halloween costume gag yet

For “Abbott Elementary” costume designer Hachy Mendez-Smith, the fifth season’s Halloween episode — in which Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) dress up as “Sinners” filmmaker Ryan Coogler and an Imax screen, respectively — had to do more than deliver a punchline. It also had to reflect their characters. “Gregory has always been the more grounded, measured type. And then Janine is naturally more whimsical, optimistic and quirky, so she carried the bigger, more expressive visual in the moment,” she says. “And as his girlfriend, she’s always been supportive of him. So even in costume, it was like she was literally holding space for his story. It felt authentic, not just comedic.” The designer drew inspiration for Gregory’s burgundy coat from a Coogler red carpet moment, tailoring a clean, sophisticated silhouette while playing with the scale of Janine’s costume. “Quinta’s 4-11 in real life, so we had to be mindful yet over the top to land the visual right away,” she notes. The highlight for Mendez-Smith: Coogler’s reaction. “I was honored he even watched and loved that he talked about how much the show means to him,” she says. “And it was hilarious that initially he thought it was AI. He couldn’t believe how spot on it was.” How spot on? Even Janine’s screen matched the correct Imax aspect ratio: 1.43:1.