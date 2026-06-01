As streaming wars wear on, Emmy success could give Peacock and Paramount+ a boost

Every Emmy season, a battle rages over which network or streamer earns the most nominations. It’s so competitive that media conglomerates often tout the combined success of multiple brands to demonstrate dominance. And two platforms with a growing profile still in search of a major Emmy haul may find on nominations morning that 2026 is their year: Peacock and Paramount+.

Less than 20 years ago, Emmy’s top drama and comedy categories were dominated by the four major broadcast networks and one, lone subscription television service, HBO. Then, in 2008, an industry earthquake reached the Emmy Awards stage. AMC, a cable network formerly known as a classic movie channel, saw its original program “Mad Men” make history as the first cable drama not only to earn a nod but then to take home the trophy.

Cable’s surge wouldn’t last long.

Just five years later, a DVD-by-mail business turned into a fledgling streaming service made history with a nomination for “House of Cards” in the same drama series category. The following year, Netflix landed a comedy series nom for “Orange Is the New Black”; 12 months after that, Amazon, then still best known as an online bookstore, earned a nod for “Transparent.” The quick Emmy success of these new entrants was part of a strategy that gave their offerings legitimacy not only with viewers, but the industry as a whole.

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“These awards, the Emmys in particular, are being voted on by literal peer groups,” says an executive in the awards space who requested anonymity to speak candidly about Emmys strategy. “These are people in the industry. It’s a vote for a show, but sometimes it can be a vote for the company itself. And I think that can be really impactful. It doesn’t always translate directly to ratings or viewers immediately, but it can have other lasting effects. And it certainly is a draw for talent to be able to show that a company or a platform or a studio is able to draw in awards for their talent.”

Over a decade after the success of Netflix and Amazon (now Prime Video), the number of streaming networks who have cracked the Emmy ceiling has only grown. Apple TV saw “Ted Lasso” dominate the comedy category for multiple years while Hulu made waves when “The Handmaid’s Tale” took the drama series crown in 2017. That’s one reason why Peacock and Paramount+ know it only takes one program for their Emmy fortunes to turn.

Launched in 2020, Peacock earned a record 19 Emmy nominations in 2025 and saw “The Traitors” take the reality competition program crown for the second year in a row — no small feat in and of itself. But outside of one lead comedy actress nomination for “Poker Face” star Natasha Lyonne, the platform has struggled to break through in the major scripted categories.

Originally known as CBS All Access, Paramount+ rebranded in 2021 and has had similarly limited awards success, with programs such as “1923,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Picard” earning below-the-line recognition. (Major nominations for “Yellowjackets” came only after its integration with Showtime.)

With strong slates of contenders heading into the 2026 Emmys, that could change for both streamers when the nominations are announced July 8. Peacock is aiming to crack the limited series categories with hit mystery “All Her Fault” starring Sarah Snook, and is also hoping ongoing series including “Ted,” “Ponies” and “The Paper” will break through. Paramount+ has “The Madison” standout Michelle Pfeiffer and Season 2 of “Landman,” both of which could bring Emmy gilding to Taylor Sheridan’s success, plus “Dexter: Resurrection.”

And though the television landscape has been in a state of flux since the 2023 strikes ended, Emmy success can still bring tangible benefits. Even the commitment to campaigning can move the needle, especially for two streamers looking to recruit more talent to their ranks. The awards executive notes, “I think that these filmmakers, showrunners and actors pour so much of themselves into these pieces of work and knowing that the studio is going to stand behind them and help campaign for them and then can actually deliver on that is huge. And being able to have a track record. Apple has done an incredible job with that recently.”

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The Emmys still draw consumer attention to a series — or a streamer — despite the fact that ratings for awards telecasts have cratered since the pandemic. Relatively speaking, the Primetime Emmys are still a massive platform and the social media impressions surrounding the telecast keep growing. Says one longtime publicity executive, who requested anonymity to speak candidly on the show, “Broadcast is a megaphone. So, when you’re on the Emmys and you have that bigger audience to promote to, it could help get the word out. You’re campaigning to a broader audience when you’re campaigning for an Emmy.”

As with every other network or streamer, Peacock and Paramount+ would benefit from what is essentially a second-run publicity campaign for any nominated series.

“You’ve got your talent out there, they’re doing panels, they’re doing press, they’re doing covers,” the publicity executive notes. “The trades themselves have turned this into a whole new market for them. They’re making a ton of money on ads. They’re making TV shows that they’re selling, ‘Actors on Actors’ and all of that. So, it’s a whole new business for everybody and it’s a whole new way to get the audiences interested in the shows again.”

And for both Paramount+ and Peacock, those eyeballs might matter more long term than any statuettes being handed out during the ceremony itself.