Zendaya’s chances of a ‘Euphoria’ Emmy three-peat, by the numbers

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Zendaya could receive a third Emmy, or at least a nomination, for playing Rue, the reliably chaotic protagonist and narrator of HBO’s “Euphoria.” Even punishing reviews for the show’s long-delayed third season seem unlikely to prevent more recognition of what remains a great performance.

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In 2020, Zendaya became the youngest lead drama actress winner ever with her first “Euphoria” Emmy.

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With the series’ second season, she became the first Black actor to win twice in the category.

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Although it’s established itself as a cultural phenomenon, “Euphoria” fought strong critical winds this season, as its Rotten Tomatoes score indicates.

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Another statuette for Zendaya is possible, since voters’ “I love her/him/them on that show” sentiment can withstand quality fluctuations. Especially when a show, like “Euphoria,” helped get them through the pandemic.

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After all, Jean Smart is favored to win a fifth comedy Emmy for “Hacks.” And Jeremy Allen White, after two wins for “The Bear,” was nominated again for its letdown of a third season.

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Zendaya faces stiff competition this time around from Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”) and Rhea Seehorn (“Pluribus”), beloved actors who have not yet won Emmys.

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Zendaya’s ability to sustain Rue’s humor and humanity across Season 3’s eight episodes of shock-and-awe material shows real commitment.

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But even if she doesn’t win the Emmy, she’s still bound for a big year, with appearances in four major movies in addition to “Euphoria”: “The Drama,” “The Odyssey,” “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “Dune: Part Three.”

