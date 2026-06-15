5 adult animation series that tackle serious subjects without missing a beat

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If you want personal stories of survival, family trauma or just how to get over a breakup, look no further than adult animation. Even better: Sometimes these shows do all that and are still funny. We’ve rounded up some of this season’s best examples in the genre.

‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’ (Adult Swim)

(Adult Swim)

Set in an anachronistic world where prehumans and dinosaurs fight for survival, “Primal” is told sans dialogue and focuses on a Neanderthal named Spear (whose vocal grunts are provided by actor Aaron LaPlante) and a female Tyrannosaurus rex known as Fang. It’s raw, bloody and, somehow, tear-jerking.

“There’s drama, there’s violence, certainly there’s a bit of lightheartedness … we’re not trying to do it like a live-action thing, but we’re trying to get cinematic,” says creator Genndy Tartakovsky. “And because it’s dramatic and there’s no dialogue, we’re leaning into the visual storytelling of it all. This makes it seem a little bit more sophisticated.”

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Tartakovsky says he even tries to make “the blood spurts look beautiful and designed”: “We’re not doing it for shock value.” The show also added the escaped female slave Mira (voiced by Laëtitia Eïdo) at the end of Season 1 because the creator felt it worked for the story.

‘Kevin’ (Prime Video)

(Prime)

Talking cats are not new to animation. But this one is going through the very human roller coaster of a relationship rebound and self-discovery.

Joe Wengert co-created “Kevin” with ex-girlfriend/series voice actor Aubrey Plaza as a cathartic thought experiment about their actual pet cat, Kevin. (Jason Schwartzman voices him in the show.)

“It’s more fun to write for the animals,” says Wengert, whose credits include Netflix’s animated “Big Mouth” and Fox’s live-action “New Girl.” “They have another level of crazy.”

The show also doubles as therapy.

“I’ve always been too into my relationship and I sort of neglect my friends,” he says, adding that “I’ve always wanted to write something about that, but it’s kind of sad when it’s a human man. It’s less sad when it’s a cat.”

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‘Long Story Short’ (Netflix)

(Netflix)

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, who also created Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman,” knows his beat is animated shows that are both funny and thought-provoking. He says the difference with “Long Story Short,” in addition to it being about humans and not an anthropomorphic horse, is that it has “sadness we can relate to.”

“Here, we see characters sad in the way that we are sad and we go, ‘Oh, this is not a cartoon exaggeration of our sadness.’ This is exactly the same as our sadness,” Bob-Waksberg says.

In order to keep the show from being a total buzzkill, the writers will craft scenes like an intense conversation between adult siblings about fertility treatments in the midst of the chaos and the bizarre costuming of a child’s dance concert.

He says you can do this in live-action, but it would have to be something in the Tina Fey-Robert Carlock style like NBC’s “30 Rock” or Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which are known for rapid-fire bits.

“Usually in live-action, when you think about dramedy, your head goes to like, well, not too funny and not too dramatic. And my shows are kind of the opposite,” he laughs.

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‘Mating Season’ (Netflix)

(Netflix)

Like another show Andrew Goldberg co-created, Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” “Mating Season” is about sex and relationships. But, because it’s not about kids, it can be less metaphoric. And, because it’s about a group of Gen Z-ish forest animals, it can almost seem … cute?

“It feels less voyeuristic than with people,” Goldberg explains of “Mating Season.”

Goldberg, who loves nature documentaries like Netflix’s “Life on Our Planet,” says they opened the second episode of “Mating Season” with a parody documentary because “we wanted to remind people as much as possible that, yes, these are cartoon characters. But these animals are real, and they’re out there, and they’re going about their lives.”

He says the writers were also inspired by dating shows about humans such as Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” and Peacock’s “Love Island,” because “we really discovered, as we were writing the first season, how much the show was a romantic comedy.”

‘Strip Law’ (Netflix)

(Netflix)

“Strip Law,” about a Las Vegas lawyer attempting to live up to his late mother’s legacy, is a David and Goliath story, in which Adam Scott’s Lincoln Gumb and a ragtag crew attempt to defeat the powerful and nefarious attorney Steve Nichols (Keith David). It’s also a send-up of legal procedurals, with Lincoln’s cases including a fight over who’s the real Santa Claus and a custody battle that devolves into a theological debate. Even the season finale is a meta masterpiece that’s told from the points of view of Lincoln’s rival attorneys.

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“It would be disingenuous to say we weren’t at least a little trying to weird people out,” creator Cullen Crawford laughs.

Crawford cut some of his teeth on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” but says he switched formats when he got burned out writing jokes about President Trump. He says that, at least in the comedy world, “a good animation writer will be a good live-action writer and the other way around, to an extent, as long as you understand the mediums.”