Emmy nominations 2026: Complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards will be announced this morning.

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The 2026 Emmy nominations are upon us!

The nominees for the 78th Emmy Awards will be announced this morning. Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas, known for her role as no-nonsense chef Tina on FX’s culinary dramedy “The Bear,” and Jeff Hiller, the “Widow’s Bay” actor who also portrayed sweet and lovable best friend Joel on HBO’s tender comfort-watch “Somebody Somewhere,” will be on hand at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre to present the nominations.

Hosted by academy chair Cris Abrego, the ceremony will be streamed live starting at 8:30 a.m. on the organization’s website, YouTube and social media channels.

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Awards prognosticators anticipate sci-fi-infused postapocalyptic drama “Pluribus,” gritty FBI procedural “Task,” epic fantasy spinoff “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” humorous supernatural horror “Widow’s Bay,” dysfunctional family dramedy “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” and suburban sexual murder mystery “DTF St. Louis” will be among the new shows earning nominations.

Returning favorites expected to once again receive some Emmys love include “The Pitt,” “Hacks,” “The Bear,” “Shrinking” and “Beef.”

The 78th Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Hosted by “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay, the live telecast will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honor artistic and technical achievements as well as some performance categories, will be held Sept. 5 and 6.

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This story will be updated.