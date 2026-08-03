‘Wonder Man’ may be canceled, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s big year isn’t over

When Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was cast in Marvel’s “Wonder Man,” it was just the latest smash for an actor who’s enjoyed a string of them. But the moment also made him reflect on the days, not long ago, when success hardly seemed guaranteed. “‘Wonder Man’ came out at the 10-year anniversary of me graduating from Yale Drama,” he recalls over Zoom from New York. “I remember being in those classrooms: ‘Nobody knows that I’m here. But as soon as I get out in the world, everybody’s going to know.’”

Before Yale, he’d been on a different career path. He received his undergraduate degree in architecture from UC Berkeley, working in city planning until he got laid off, which, along with the death of his father, prompted him to pursue his true love: acting. When his time at Yale was over, he felt raring to go. “I turned 29 on my first job,” says Abdul-Mateen, laughing as he voices his impetuous younger self: “I’m young, I’m handsome, I got something to say, put me to work!”

Recently turned 40, Abdul-Mateen has certainly let the world know who he is, collecting an Emmy as Doctor Manhattan in HBO’s reimagined 2019 “Watchmen” series and earning a Tony nomination for the 2022 revival of Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog.”

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He’s now nominated for an Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series for “Wonder Man,” playing Simon Williams, a struggling actor hiding the fact that he has superpowers, which would get him barred from the industry. Droll and thoughtful, “Wonder Man” is Marvel’s most grounded offering yet, largely eschewing spectacle to focus on the insecurities of a guy who fears he’ll never get his big break.

Yahya Adbul-Mateen II as Simon Williams in “Wonder Man.” (Marvel Television)

Ironically apropos given its subject matter, after our interview but before publication, Disney+ canceled the series, which it had initially renewed for a second season in March. (“That’s life, right?” Abdul-Mateen posted on Instagram in response to the news. “Everything will shake out.” ) Still, at a time when Marvel’s Hollywood dominance is waning, the series represented a welcome change in which the actor’s commanding, complicated performance shines. He stars alongside Ben Kingsley, whose pompous thespian Trevor Slattery befriends Simon while secretly working with the nefarious Department of Damage Control. The series received glowing reviews for its hangout vibe and a lack of the global stakes that often burden Marvel projects. But Abdul-Mateen argues that “Wonder Man” is actually far more urgent than its premise suggests.

“Man, the stakes were out of this world for Simon,” he says. “In some of the more traditional Marvel shows, those stakes take place at the scale of the universe. We took those same stakes and just put them on the inside.” That intimate approach was important for Abdul-Mateen from his first meeting with Marvel President Kevin Feige, who he told, “I want to play a character who can eat a hamburger or have a beer, who’s a real three-dimensional human being. And I want to show people that I’m funny.’”

“Wonder Man” indeed reveals this dramatic actor’s lighter side, but it’s Abdul-Mateen’s consistent ability to draw out his characters’ vulnerability that’s wielded so effectively. Simon is often his own worst enemy, letting his self-absorption and professional hang-ups derail him. And fans have responded — indeed, Abdul-Mateen has been touched by how often passersby want to talk about the show’s non-superhero aspects.

“I’ve heard from people who’d stopped [pursuing a dream] who said, ‘Naw, I’m going to give it one more try.’” He references “Wonder Man’s” most emotional scene, when Simon is in his junky Toyota Camry with Trevor, pondering quitting acting. “He’s sitting in the reality of ‘Wow, I have to do something else.’ That’s been the case for a lot of people who I’ve run into. And it’s not always actors. My doorman pulled me to the side — he just said, ‘Hey,’ and pointed to his heart. Who knows what he has a dream of? Anyone who has an idea that they’re leaving something on the table, they’ve related to the show.”

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Simon’s powers flare up uncontrollably when he’s beset by anxiety and self-doubt. Like any actor, Abdul-Mateen understands those dark, intrusive thoughts — but those worries also fuel his performances. “What if this isn’t well received?” he asked himself while preparing for “Wonder Man.” “What if this is my one big shot to make a mark? At all levels of success, it’s just a human thing to experience doubt. But I really did enjoy going back and finding the parts of myself that have grown in the ways that Simon hasn’t had a chance to grow.”

(Bexx Francois / For The Times)

The dampening effect of “Wonder Man’s” cancellation aside, Abdul-Mateen, who also starred in Netflix’s “Man on Fire” series this spring, has more on the horizon this year. He’ll soon be appearing in David Fincher’s still-untitled sequel to “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” which sees Brad Pitt reprising his Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth, with a script from Quentin Tarantino. Did Abdul-Mateen have Simon-like jitters signing up for one of this fall’s most highly anticipated movies?

“You work with someone as talented as David and Quentin, they make the work easy,” he replies. “Those situations are not very stressful, actually. By the time I’m standing on my mark, I have everything that I need in order to be successful. Sir Ben Kingsley says, ‘Great actors make other actors look great.’”

When Abdul-Mateen was starting out, he didn’t like taking stock on his birthday. But now, at 40, he’s willing to allow himself a moment to think about where he’s been, and where he still wants to go.

“I like 40,” he says, smiling. “It has a bit more gravitas to it. And what I relate to in Simon is the part of me that has a dream. Every time I finish a job, that’s when the dreams start to kick up: ‘Boy, I hope I do something like this!’’ That’s the thing about being an artist: The need to express oneself is always real.”