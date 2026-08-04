For Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the quest to revive ‘All My Children’ is personal

Since starting Milojo, the production company she runs with her husband, Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa has learned one very big lesson: “Everything is possible and yet nothing is possible,” she says. “All at the same time. It’s kind of amazing.”

The couple, who famously met in 1995 on the set of “All My Children” while playing Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos and now co-host syndicated morning talk show “Live With Kelly and Mark,” have become very adept at selling their ideas. The hard part, Consuelos says, is getting a show “over the finish line.”

“It’s a numbers game,” he says. “And we’ve learned that. It just can’t be one or two things you’re working on. It’s gotta be four or five things because usually two or three of those, especially in the scripted area, are not gonna make it over the finish line. You’ve got to have a lot of irons in the fire.”

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To that end, Milojo consistently has a wide variety of projects in motion. “We’re just mining for gold all the time,” Ripa says. “The way the industry is constantly shifting, it’s about harnessing something at the right time. You don’t want to be ahead of the curve. You don’t want to be behind the curve. You wanna be right in that sweet spot, and that’s what I find to be the most challenging.”

Consuelos credits his wife with coming up with the majority of the ideas. “When I am reading a book or a magazine, I intuitively always figure out in my mind’s eye a way that I think we could bring this to the small screen, the big screen, a theater, what have you,” Ripa says. “I’m always looking at a way to turn something I find compelling into something I think people may find compelling.”

Ripa‘s podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera,” which she began in 2023, is now in its fourth season. Hulu series “Squatters: Get the F — Out of My House,” which premiered in June, was inspired by an article Ripa read in Vanity Fair. Even real life is sometimes fodder: The idea for 2009 TLC series “Masters of Reception,” which followed the family behind a giant wedding reception venue, came when the couple attended a wedding and on his way back from the restroom Consuelos returned to the wrong reception. Other shows like ESPN’s “Running With the Wolves,” which follows the couple as owners of an Italian soccer team, lean into Consuelos’ love of sports.

Kelly Ripa. (Bexx Francois / For The Times)

“You have to be nimble in this business and you have to be able to pivot always,” Ripa says. “And I think that’s probably our strongest suit.”

Their latest project, still in its nascent stages, is bringing the couple back to their roots. They are developing “All My Children” movies for Lifetime. The long-running ABC soap, which premiered in 1970, went off the air in 2011, but love for the show remains strong. Consuelos estimates that on any given day half of the “Live” audience is made up of “All My Children” devotees. Ripa marvels at the number of adults they meet who are named Hayley and Mateo. “That’s when I realized how long ago I was on ‘All My Children,’ ” she says. “‘Because I’m meeting adult women who are named after my character. It’s wild to me.”

All that anecdotal evidence came to life when, in January 2025, Ripa, Susan Lucci (who played Erica Kane), casting director Judy Blye Wilson and head writer Lorraine Broderick participated in a conversation hosted by Andy Cohen at the 92nd Street Y. Albert Bianchini, executive producer for Milojo, says the energy of the event was palpable.

Mark Consuelos. (Bexx Francois / For The Times)

“I’ve never seen a crowd like that in my life,” he says. “People were lined up around the block. Everyone wanted to know, ‘When is [‘All My Children’] coming back? We want more.’ We got to see that in real life. And Kelly got to feel it in real life, and it made so much sense. I just know that the minute it gets out in the world, people will want more and more and more. There’s just a love there.”

They are working closely with the estate of Agnes Nixon, who created the soap opera. “She was so far ahead of her time,” Ripa says. “She covered topics that weren’t being covered. It was extraordinary the audiences that the show drew, and she served them real stories that were affecting Americans across the country but weren’t necessarily being represented anywhere.”

The movies will be set in the present day and focus on what beloved characters like Erica Kane and Maria Santos Gray (Eva LaRue) are doing now. Ripa says she and Consuelos will also appear on screen briefly.

These potential movies make a lot of sense for Lifetime, says Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E, Lifetime, and Lifetime Movie Network. “Lifetime is always interested in shows that kind of tap into a powerful nostalgia that can be made fresh for today’s audience,” she says. “There’s a whole generation of women that have missed these stories and these characters.”

Lifetime has previously partnered with Ripa and Consuelos on several “Ripped From the Headlines” movies. “They’re exactly the kind of partners you want at a brand,” Bryant says of the couple. “They’re trusted voices because every day they’re talking to their audience, which, a lot of times, is our audience. They bring a real credibility and have an authentic point of view. You meet Kelly and Mark and kind of what you see is what you get, and I think they bring that same authenticity to their development standards.”

For Consuelos, bringing “All My Children” back would also be very personal. “It’d be wonderful to give the fans something that they’ve been yearning for so many years,” he says. “ ‘All My Children’ gave me my family. I met my wife there. It gave me my start in the business. It gave us so much. It would be a dream to be able to give back.”