You’re invited... to find out how 4 Emmy hopefuls reinvented the TV wedding dress code

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If a wedding invitation omits the dress code, one golden rule remains: Don’t outshine the bride. But attending this (hopefully) joyful occasion doesn’t mean eschewing style. From the Regency England of “ Bridgerton ” and 1880s New York on “ The Gilded Age ” to Georgia’s Sea Islands in the 1990s in “ Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette ” and contemporary Las Vegas on “ Hacks ,” all of these shows boast well-dressed congregations. The Envelope spoke to the costuming teams behind these Emmy-nominated series about toast-worthy guest attire.

“The Gilded Age” pulls inspiration from New York City’s 19th century elite, with Gladys Russell’s reluctant betrothal to an English duke nodding to socialite Consuelo Vanderbilt’s lavish nuptials a decade later. “We have different timelines,” Kasia Walicka Maimone says. “But my job is to grasp the feeling of that event, to reflect that feeling, and the glamour.”

The bride’s family, played by Morgan Spector, left, Carrie Coon and Harry Richardson, at a high-society wedding in “The Gilded Age.” (Karolina Wojtasik / HBO)

When Bertha’s down-to-earth sister, Monica, threatens to ruin the overall aesthetic with a dowdy frock, some light sabotage leads Monica to accept Bertha’s previously worn Season 1 gown. “She would fit within the tonality, forms and standards of the society; what would be required for the wedding,” says Walicka Maimone.

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Decking out background actors on the HBO period drama is months in the making, with in-house milliners tasked with constructing eye-catching headwear. Fabrics with sheen or brocade thread add luminescence in the darkened church setting, says Walicka Maimone: “Only so much lighting can come from the windows. We need to lift the palette and create the sparkle.”

The scale of the operation continues with the wardrobe crew beginning at 2 a.m. on shooting days. “It takes about five hours for the background to go through hair, makeup and wardrobe,” she notes.

John and Carolyn’s guest list is much smaller on FX’s “Love Story.” Still, their top-secret, multiday bash on Cumberland Island, Ga., was a sizable undertaking. Of the 60 principal, background and stunt performers, each had four to five changes from arrival to reception — mostly vintage pieces with some custom builds. “That’s 300 looks we had to do,” says Rudy Mance.

Camcorder footage of the 1996 wedding weekend from the documentary “ JFK Jr. & Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes ” proved invaluable. “We went off of a lot of super grainy images of a lot of people; that informed what everybody wore,” Mance says.

Those firsthand images also show guests being driven to the remote church in pickup trucks. “Jessica [Harper], who plays Ethel [Kennedy], was incredible,” Mance says. “Those trucks were really whipping around. We dressed a couple of stunt Kennedys who were placed around them to make sure they were safe.”

Hot weather was another challenge, but Mance didn’t want to overly curate the menswear: “I know it’s television, so there is pressure to make it look beautiful and perfect, always. But I wanted it to feel very real; they would be sweating, a little disheveled, and have their jackets off.”

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Attendees at a wedding in “Bridgergton,” played by Claudia Jessie, left, Martins Imhangbe, Florence Hunt and Emma Naomi. (Liam Daniel / Netflix)

“Love Story” isn’t alone in heading to a rural setting to tie the knot. In “Bridgerton’s” fourth season, Benedict and Sophie’s outdoor ceremony is purposefully low-key. “It’s one of the few times that we wanted things to look pure, simple and fresh,” John Glaser says. “It was new hope. Things weren’t over the top. Things weren’t sparkly. There weren’t feathers. No one was out of place.”

The gathering marks another first for the Netflix romance: The household staff is also invited. “It’s the meeting of those two worlds,” assistant costume designer George Sayer says. “Everyone’s pared down or pared up, and so they’re all equal.” Sophie’s chosen family, like maid Hazel and Footman John, are as important as the Bridgerton clan. “They’ve all got their Sunday best on,” Sayer reflects. “Hazel has embroidered her spencer.”

The countryside inspires a floral motif that is still “Bridgertized” but reminiscent of a famous author from this period. “Benedict and Anthony are wearing small floral prints on their ascot on their vest. That is one of the few times we’ve done that,” Glaser says. “The background, there’s lots of little prints, and it’s as Jane Austen as we could become.”

Hannah Einbinder’s stylish Ava, left, wears an “Audrey Hepburn-esque” dress to a wedding in “Hacks.” (HBO Max)

Fast-forward 200 years, and flowers are still en vogue. On HBO Max’s “ Hacks ,” Deborah’s sometimes-lover Marty is getting hitched at Caesars Palace. While Deborah favors dresses when spending time with Marty, the vibrant floral Kobi Halperin pantsuit illustrates that she is not making a play for her ex. “I wanted her to be in pants,” Kathleen Felix-Hager says. “I wanted her to let Marty have his thing. Deborah wasn’t pining for Marty. She wasn’t hoping it was her at the altar. She was there to support her friend and his choice.”

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Still, Ava opts for a charcoal-gray, strapless Alberta Ferretti frock to showcase her chameleonic style and capacity to surprise sartorially. She begins the episode in denim-on-denim with a shirt and tie at an event, then wears coveralls on a date. “It wasn’t a dress that was trying too hard or too overtly sexy, but classically pretty in a very Audrey Hepburn-esque way,” says Felix-Hager.

The wedding doesn’t go ahead because the FBI arrests the bride for fraud before she says “I do.” But a different union is forged when Deborah and a neutral linen-suit-wearing Marcus agree to go into business together. “I wanted him to balance out the colors she was wearing,” says Felix-Hager. They are the last remaining at the now-deserted venue. “It felt like a marriage, but it wasn’t a wedding. It was a beautiful moment.”

Regardless of the marital outcome, it is worth saving the date for these guests.