One Shot: The single image that sums up Rue’s journey in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

As “Euphoria” reaches its climax, Zendaya’s Rue is thrust into the crosshairs of strip club kingpin Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), who suspects she’s a DEA informant — a predicament that sees Rue digging her own grave. “The image really describes her situation throughout the season,” says cinematographer Marcell Rév of the lush, heat-soaked frame that figuratively (and literally) underscores just how deeply she’s entangled. “[Creator] Sam [Levinson] this season really gravitated towards westerns, and we had the environment to match the genre and create this emblematic western shot,” notes Rév, who developed an original Kodak film stock (VERITA 200D 5206/7206) to produce images with “more contrast” and “rich primary colors” to define the visual language. The high-stakes moment was captured over three days in Lancaster, chosen for a vast watercolor sky and purple-tinged earth that juxtapose with the turmoil on Rue’s face. Ultimately, though, the cinematographer trusted the action of the scene to do the work: “I think the idea of burying someone up to their neck makes the frame. You don’t have to reach for a lot of tricks because it’s just such a striking image in itself.”