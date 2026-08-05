Keri Russell’s chances of winning an Emmy for ‘The Diplomat,’ by the numbers

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Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”) is up for the drama lead actress Emmy for the sixth time, having never previously won. Like competitor Rhea Seehorn (“Pluribus”), prognosticators’ current favorite to take home the statuette, Russell has a strong case in the “overdue” stakes.

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Russell previously was nominated twice for “The Diplomat,” in which she plays the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. during a crisis in the “special relationship,” and three times for “The Americans.”

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Seehorn has come up empty three times before, twice for “Better Call Saul” and once for the short “Cooper’s Bar.”

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Russell was really college age when starting her breakout role in “Felicity,” a coming-of-age story about a college student in New York.

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Russell, 50, has been at it even longer than that: She hoofed it on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” at 15.

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She found her acting sweet spot with the film “Waitress,” where her pie server/baker character was also that later Russell specialty, a woman with secrets.

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Russell’s overall awards total is too paltry. For instance, her only Golden Globe, from six nominations, was for the first season of “Felicity.”

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Fellow Mouseketeers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake have mostly cleaned up at the Grammys when it comes to major entertainment awards, but even “Saturday Night Live” regular Timberlake has won more Emmys than Russell, with four.

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In earlier 2026 head-to-heads, Seehorn won the Globe but Russell the Actor — her most prestigious prize and an indicator Seehorn has not run away with the race.