The celebrity documentary boom, explained

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

“They’re making a documentary [on] literally every human being that existed!” declares talk-show host Jiminy Glick, the bloviating alter ego of actor Martin Short, during the wink-wink end credits of “Marty, Life Is Short” — the Netflix doc about, yes, Martin Short. Sure, Glick is notoriously hyperbolic, but is he that far off the mark?

Maybe not, if you consider that of the 10 Emmy nominees for documentary or nonfiction special or series this year, seven are celebrity-oriented. Perhaps even more telling: All five directing nominees in the doc/nonfiction space helmed celebrity-centric works.

“It’s a kind of perfect storm of the streaming services needing to find content and buzzy projects, the appetite of audiences, and filmmakers who’ve been able to figure out interesting angles about celebrities,” says Alexandria Stapleton, director and an executive producer of the Netflix series “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which brings an investigative bent to the subgenre. She adds, “The concept of the celebrity documentary is like a giant umbrella, and there are just so many lanes of what that can mean.”

Advertisement

Sara Bernstein, president of Imagine Documentaries and a producer on “Marty, Life Is Short,” notes, “What used to be more niche programming has become more what you could almost call docu-entertainment programming. And I think that comes with a desire for the widest audiences possible.”

But this boom brings its own challenges. “How do you surprise audiences with these projects?” Bernstein asks. “And how do you let audiences see something different about these high-profile personalities than what they already think they know?”

Much of that depends on whom the filmmakers choose as their celebrity focus — and why.

“I think the most important part is the willingness of the subject,” says Stapleton. “Are they really willing to ‘go there’ and be real and to have an authentic story told? People don’t necessarily want to watch a commercial for that person.”

Regarding this selection process, Rebecca Miller, director and executive producer of “Mr. Scorsese,” Apple TV’s series on filmmaker Martin Scorsese, asks herself, “Is there enough there, enough depth to really explore? Because what I tend to do is go deep into the work and find the person in the work — and the work in the person. And how those two things come together.”

But there is an X factor. “In the end, these things are just blind instinct,” says Miller. “You have a formless hunch, and you move toward it. It’s a mystery, really, why we’re attracted to certain subjects.”

A development that has helped draw more top celebrities to the documentary process is the improved production values for these projects.

Advertisement

“With [added] competition to get these stories told and make the biggest impact, it really has presented a necessity for all of us to raise the game,” says Sean Stuart, a producer on Prime Video’s “John Candy: I Like Me.” “And that trickles down to these interview subjects seeing the increased quality and going, ‘I like the way these things look. This is at a premium level, and I’d love to be a part of this.’”

Stuart cites the number of exceptional cinematographers that have “flooded the doc market” as a prime example of this technical upgrade. “They challenge some of the old ways of just approaching docs as a format of naturalist storytelling,” he says. “They really bring a cinematic eye to that facet of it.”

Access to a wealth of rarely seen archival material is another crucial element. “You need, or at least one hopes, deep interviews or verité footage of the subject,” says Miller. “You need to feel the perspective of the subject and to be able to dive into that perspective. Great archival material makes the viewer feel that you’re opening up a vault.”

Stuart agrees. “It’s those photos, those home videos, those candid human moments that really help [these docs] break through,” he says. “That’s where people start to have connectivity to these characters as humans, when they see them in ways they can identify with beyond the screen.”

Still, in this bottom-line business, are the financial rewards keeping pace with the hunger for celebrity docs?

“Sometimes they are, sometimes they aren’t,” says Imagine’s Bernstein. “At the end of the day, you hope that you have a budget that’s covered for your film and you hope that there is some upside that goes along with that.”

Advertisement

Though Stuart suggests it’s still a “volume business” for producers, he believes it’s a win for the platforms that distribute these docs. “What we are creating from a metric of eyeballs per cost per minute produced, I think, is an incredible bargain,” he says. “The cost for them to get that [celebrity doc] audience against the cost of a scripted audience is obviously night and day.”

Stapleton sees another plus: “Even if you’re going the independent route, is it true that it might be easier to secure financing for a celebrity-driven series or feature [over other doc genres]? I think the answer for right now is yes.”