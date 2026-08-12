Martin Short’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Emmy chances, by the numbers

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A standout for decades in a breathtaking array of roles, comedy lead actor nominee Martin Short is the kind of all-around entertainer they don’t make anymore. But an Emmy for his most sustained great performance — as theater director, podcaster and dip connoisseur Oliver Putnam on “Only Murders in the Building” — has eluded him thus far.

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Short’s Emmy nominations have spanned comedy writing and acting, dramatic performances and hosting (including a 2026 nomination for ABC’s “Match Game”).

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His only wins have been for writing on “SCTV Network” (1983) and hosting the AFI tribute to Mel Brooks (2014).

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His gap between Emmys outstretched “Only Murders” wife and real-life frequent companion Meryl Streep’s 29 years between second (“Sophie’s Choice”) and third (“The Iron Lady”) Oscars.

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Short’s polishing of even so-so lines into comedy gold earned him nominations for every season of “Only Murders” so far.

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Twice he’s lost to laugh riot Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

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But last year, for the series’ fourth season, Short beat White for the Actor Award, his biggest prize after the 1999 Tony he won for musical “Little Me.”

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Short broke through in the legendary Toronto staging of “Godspell,” subject of the forthcoming documentary “You Had to Be There.”

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Short already was profiled in the 2026 Netflix documentary “Marty, Life Is Short,” nominated for three Emmys in its own right.

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He has reached an age where a competitive Emmy can double as a lifetime achievement award.