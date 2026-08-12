One Shot: The moment ‘The Bear’ showed Sydney was ready to take the reins

“We wanted the audience to be taken on a journey that felt familiar while exploring some new visual styles,” says cinematographer Andrew Wehde of “The Bear’s” Season 4 episode “Scallop.” “The story beats that are happening are arguably the most important beats of the entire season.” One such arc features chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) preparing a dish for the evening service. The moment poses the question: Can she run this restaurant on her own? Viewed through a singular perspective, the camera glides with measured precision, reflecting her focus and quiet intensity. Layered images hint at the underlying complexity while St. Vincent’s “Slow Disco” complements the meditative rhythm. “We don’t do a lot of unmotivated dolly work, which at this moment is almost entirely unmotivated,” Wehde says. “It has a consistent movement which has a music video feel and pop culture look to it. The lighting was done practically and there’s a consistency to the main key light. This kept Sydney grounded and the world around her almost felt like her imagination or even a dream. Then we snap out of it in a very subtle way when Carmy [Jeremy Allen White] is there to taste it.” His review: “It’s perfect.”