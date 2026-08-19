Michelle Pfeiffer’s Emmy chances for ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles,’ by the numbers

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The back-to-back releases of the Paramount+ drama “The Madison” and Apple TV comedy “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” this spring evoked Michelle Pfeiffer’s 1980s and 1990s movie heyday. Her Emmy-nominated role as a reluctant “glamma” on “Margo” returns Pfeiffer to familiar territory in other ways as well.

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Pfeiffer’s supporting nomination is her second for acting, after a 2017 nod for HBO’s “The Wizard of Lies.”

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Pfeiffer received Oscar nominations for “Dangerous Liaisons,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys” and “Love Field,” but never won.

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A BAFTA Award for “Liaisons” and Golden Globe for “Baker Boys” are her biggest prizes so far.

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Top awards bodies whiffed on her complex Selina/Catwoman in “Batman Returns” and heartbreaking Betty Ford on Showtime’s “The First Lady.”

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“Margo” marks Pfeiffer’s first series collaboration with David E. Kelley, her husband since 1993.

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Her role as a Fullerton resident is also homey for Pfeiffer, a Fountain Valley High alum.

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Collective seasons of “The O.C.,” “Laguna Beach” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County” have never captured the Orange County experience like Pfeiffer does in “Margo.”

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Although the talent is off the charts in her category, which includes Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Kate O’Flynn (“Widow’s Bay”) and Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), only Pfeiffer’s performance likely reminds you of someone you know.