Noah Wyle of ‘The Pitt’ wins Emmy for best actor in a drama series, his second

Noah Wyle has won his second Emmy for lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO Max’s “The Pitt.”

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For the second year in a row, Noah Wyle is riding off into the sunset with an Emmy for lead actor in a drama series for HBO Max’s “The Pitt.”

The actor, who plays chief attending physician Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the medical drama, won the award at Monday’s Primetime Emmy Awards, a repeat effort after the medical drama’s standout freshman season. Season 2 of the show, which premiered in January, takes place on the Fourth of July as the staff of the Pitt prepares for Dr. Robby to leave on a three-month sabbatical, which involves a road trip on his motorcycle, but his impending departure is met with concern over his mental well-being.

Wyle, who said in his acceptance speech that he’ll be back to work early in the morning, recalled growing up in L.A. and being a “Hollywood kid.”

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“I was raised on a television and movie theaters were my place of worship,” he said. “This is all I’ve ever wanted to do and this is the only club I’ve ever wanted to join. Thank you for accepting me.”

Awards 2026 Emmy Awards: The complete list of winners Here is a list of winners for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize achievement in the television industry.

Wyle was considered the front-runner in the category by awards prognosticators, including The Times’ Glenn Whipp. His competition included Sterling K. Brown (“Paradise”), Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”), Mark Ruffalo (“Task”) and Rufus Sewell (“The Diplomat”).

The show was an immediate hit for HBO Max when it premiered in 2025 and was promptly renewed for a second season. It follows each hour of a 12-hour shift at an emergency room in Pittsburgh and features an ensemble cast with Wyle’s Dr. Robby as the heart of the show. In addition to being the star, he is also an executive producer, director and writer on the series. The show was nominated for drama series this year as well.

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Production on Season 3 of “The Pitt” began this summer and it is slated to premiere in January 2027.