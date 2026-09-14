2026 Emmy Awards: The complete list of winners

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The 78th Emmy Awards begin Monday at 5 p.m. at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Hosted by “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay, the live telecast will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

At ceremonies on Sept. 5 and 6, honoring artistic and technical achievements, as well as some performance categories, several shows asserted some early dominance. Apple TV’s horror-comedy “Widow’s Bay” won eight Emmys to lead the way, followed by six for HBO’s limited series “DTF St. Louis” and the HBO drama series “The Pitt” won four.

Drama series

“ The Diplomat ”

“The Gilded Age”

“ A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ”

“ Paradise ”

“ The Pitt ”

“ Pluribus ”

“ Slow Horses ”

“Your Friends & Neighbors”

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Drama lead actress

Carrie Coon , “The Gilded Age”

Chase Infiniti , “The Testaments”

Keri Russell , “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn , “Pluribus”

Zendaya , “Euphoria”

Drama lead actor

Sterling K. Brown , “Paradise”

Gary Oldman , “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo , “Task”

Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”

Noah Wyle , “The Pitt”

Drama supporting actress

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Katherine LaNasa , “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi , “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

Drama supporting actor

Patrick Ball , “The Pitt”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Tom Pelphrey , “Task”

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

Comedy series

“ Abbott Elementary ”

“ The Bear ”

“ Hacks ”

“ Margo’s Got Money Troubles ”

“Nobody Wants This”

“ Only Murders in the Building ”

“ Shrinking ”

“ Widow’s Bay ”

Comedy lead actress

Quinta Brunson , “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri , “The Bear”

Elle Fanning , “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow, “ The Comeback ”

Jean Smart , “Hacks”

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Comedy lead actor

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II , “ Wonder Man ”

Steve Carell , “Rooster”

Matthew Rhys , “Widow’s Bay”

Jason Segel , “Shrinking”

Martin Short , “Only Murders in the Building”

Comedy supporting actress

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”

Hannah Einbinder , “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”

Michelle Pfeiffer , “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Megan Stalter, “Hacks”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Comedy supporting actor

Colman Domingo , “The Four Seasons”

Paul W. Downs , “Hacks”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Nick Offerman , “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”

Michael Urie , “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Limited series

“ All Her Fault ”

“ The Beast in Me ”

“ Beef ”

“ DTF St. Louis ”

“ Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette ”

Television movie

“Heads of State”

“Miss You, Love You”

“People We Meet on Vacation”

“ Remarkably Bright Creatures ”

“Jack Ryan: Ghost War”

Limited series / TV movie lead actress

Claire Danes , “The Beast in Me”

Sally Field , “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Carey Mulligan, “ Beef ”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story”

Sarah Snook , “All Her Fault”

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Limited series / TV movie lead actor

Riz Ahmed, “ Bait ”

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Oscar Isaac, “Beef”

Matthew Rhys , “The Beast in Me”

Limited series / TV movie supporting actress

(Announced Sept. 6)

Linda Cardellini , “DTF St. Louis” | WINNER

Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”

Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Beef”

Constance Zimmer , “Love Story”

Limited series / TV movie supporting actor

(Announced Sept. 6)

Jason Bateman , “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Gadd, “ Half Man ”

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis” | WINNER

Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”

Charles Melton , “Beef”

Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”

Variety series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Reality competition program

“Dancing With the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Guest actor in a comedy series

(Announced Sept. 6)

Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking”

Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking”

Hamish Linklater, “Widow’s Bay”

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Rob Reiner, “The Bear” | WINNER

Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live”

Television Rob Reiner wins posthumous Emmy for his guest appearance in ‘The Bear’ The Television Academy awarded the actor and director for his appearance in the fourth season of ‘The Bear,’ and several actors, including David Harbour and Linda Cardellini, won their first Emmys.

Guest actress in a comedy series

(Announced Sept. 6)

Leslie Bibb, “Hacks”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay’ | WINNER

Cherry Jones, “Hacks”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Lauren Weedman, “Hacks”

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Guest actress in a drama series

(Announced Sept. 6)

Brittany Allen, “The Pitt”

Tal Anderson, “The Pitt”

Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt”

Miriam Shor, “Pluribus”

Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age”

Shailene Woodley, “Paradise”

Guest actor in a drama series

(Announced Sept. 6)

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Ernest Harden Jr., “The Pitt” | WINNER

Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus”

Jeff Kober, “The Pitt”

Jonathan Pryce. “Slow Horses”

Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat”

Host for a reality or reality competition program

(Announced Sept. 5)

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Alan Cumming, “Traitors” | WINNER

Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”

Ariana Madix, “Love Island USA”

Jeff Probst. “Survivor”

Variety special (Live)

(Announced Sept. 5)

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” | WINNER

“Golden Globes”

“Grammy Awards”

“Oscars”

“Tony Awards”

Television Bad Bunny wins his first Emmy for Super Bowl halftime show Bad Bunny won his first-ever Emmy Award on Saturday for his historic Super Bowl halftime show, and Mariska Hargitay, who will host the Primetime Emmy Awards, won two trophies for “My Mom Jayne.”

Variety special (pre-recorded)

(Announced Sept. 5)

“Dave Chapelle: The Unstoppable”

“The Muppet Show” | WINNER

“Nikki Glaser: Good Girl”

“Taylor Swift — The Era Tour: Final Show”

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night”

The complete list of 2026 Emmy nominees is available on the Television Academy website.