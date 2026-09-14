Mariska Hargitay opens Emmys with assists from Jalen Brunson, Nicole Kidman

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To help kick off the 78th Emmy Awards Monday, Mariska Hargitay tapped a friend who knows something about assists: New York Knicks point guard Jalen Bruson.

“It’s just a lot of pressure. Have you ever felt like you have millions of eyes on you, and it all comes down to one night?” the first-time host asked the NBA champion while steaming her dress. Of course, the clock ran out on their conversation pretty quickly and it was go time for the “Law & Order: SVU” star’s opening number, “I Love TV Screens,” to the tune of “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.”

“I am so honored to be your host tonight,” Hargitay said from the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles after she finished off the performance live, with dancers wearing TV sets on their heads. “The Emmys are celebrating their 78th year, and NBC is celebrating its 100th year. And I have been on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ for all of them.”

Advertisement

Hargitay has starred as Olivia Benson on NBC’s flagship procedural for 28 seasons and counting — so of course, she joked about the number of actors in attendance she has arrested on the show during her tenure. And the “SVU” star balanced her sincerity and well-placed zingers to set the tone for the evening.

“I am truly, deeply moved, and so incredibly grateful to be in a room full of people who have dedicated their lives to telling stories,” Hargitay said. “Since the beginning of time, humans have all gathered around the light to tell stories. Back then, it was the fire in the cave, and now it’s the screen of your choice. But no matter how we watch, and even though we’re worlds apart, we’re all still holding a bit of that communal light, and at the end of the day, we come to TV for magic, to laugh, to cry, to care, because we need that, all of us.”

Of course, Nicole Kidman was on hand to call out the “SVU” star on her remarks that sounded eerily familiar to her AMC commercial.

Advertisement

“Zip it, movie lady. It’s TV’s turn tonight,” Hargitay replied.

In addition to hosting, Hargitay is an Emmy-winner this year. Her documentary about her mother, “My Mom Jayne,” received two Emmys at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this month — the film won for documentary or nonfiction special, while Hargitay nabbed the prize for directing for a documentary/nonfiction program.

While the first-time host had been tight-lipped about what audiences could expect from the show, she previously told The Times that she was “of course” a bit scared — but she was also very excited for the opportunity.

“I want to do a good job for everyone. And have fun,” Hargitay said. “I’m excited about seeing everybody. I’m excited about being there and watching the greatest moments of people’s lives. I’m excited about the unknown and what happens because there’s always magic that night. What am I nervous about? All the normal things — that like my dress falls off, or that a joke doesn’t work, or that I mess something up.”