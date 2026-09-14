Jean Smart wins Emmy for lead actress in a comedy for ‘Hacks’ final season, tying record

Jean Smart accepts her Emmy Award lead actress in a comedy ceries for “Hacks” during the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

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What’s more iconic than selling out Madison Square Garden? Winning an Emmy for every season of a show.

Jean Smart won the Emmy for lead actress in a comedy on Monday for the fifth and final season of “Hacks.” She has won the award for every season of the show, living up to the legendary status of her character. She now has eight Emmys overall, tying Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for the most acting Emmys (Louis-Dreyfus won lead actress for six of the seven seasons of “Veep”).

She was greeted by a standing ovation when she took the stage for her acceptance speech. “Just the men stay standing. The girls get to sit down,” she joked, listing off all the uncomfortable parts of dressing for the Emmys, the Spanx, corsets, fashion tape and toe-busting shoes. “You’re going ‘Oh my god, she’s not that good.’ You just stood up because she’s old.”

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She went on to thank “Hacks” co-creators Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs. “It all begins and ends with them,” she said.

The actor was up against Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Elle Fanning (“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”) and Lisa Kudrow (“The Comeback”) in the category.

Smart played Deborah Vance, a stand-up comedian whose tumultuous relationship with her young comedy writer, Ava Daniels, played by Hannah Einbinder, was at the center of HBO Max’s comedy, which ended in May. The show’s final season focused on Deborah rebuilding her career after quitting her late-night talk show and running into roadblocks as she attempts to make her dream of headlining a comedy show at Madison Square Garden a reality (it ended up being held in Central Park).

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Awards 2026 Emmy Awards: The complete list of winners Here is a list of winners for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize achievement in the television industry.

“This one I’m dedicating to Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs, it all begins and ends with them,” Smart said during her acceptance speech. “Thank you, thank you, thank you all so much.”

Smart told The Times in 2021 that playing Deborah gave her the opportunity to perform a character that felt new to her. After reading the script, she thought it had everything needed to be great. “If I could pick out a dozen of my favorite parts I’ve ever done, on stage or in front of the camera, and put them in the body of one person, I feel like [Deborah] is an amalgam of a lot of my favorite things.”

Smart previously won Emmys for guest actress playing Lana Garner on “Frasier” in 2000 and 2001, and in 2008, she won for supporting actress for playing Regina Newly on the ABC sitcom “Samantha Who?”