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Awards

Sally Field wins lead actress Emmy for ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures,’ setting a record

A woman in glasses and bright blue sparkling ball gown holding a trophy at a microphone on stage.
Sally Field won the Emmy for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Greg Braxton
By Greg Braxton
Senior Writer, Culture and Representation Follow
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Sally Field has won the Emmy for lead actress in a limited series or movie for Netflix’s “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” the latest addition to her gallery of awards spanning her multi-decade career.

With her win, the 79-year-old actor becomes the oldest to win in the category, a record previously held by Jessica Tandy.

“Wow, wow. This is not supposed to happen,” said Field, who was clearly excited by the award. “I love this project from page one.”

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The actor thanked producers and writers of the project, as well as the technicians who brought her co-star — an octopus named Marcellus — to life.

She also gave a shout-out to Canada, where the film was made. In an apparent clapback at President Trump and his economic attacks against the country, Field paid tribute: “Blessed Canada, our neighbors, our friends.”

Field had been considered the sentimental favorite in the highly competitive category for her role as Tova Sullivan, a lonely widow who forms a deep bond with an octopus at the aquarium where she works. The film won the Emmy for television movie at a ceremony earlier this month.

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In an interview about the film earlier this year, Field said she could relate to elements of the character.

“Tova’s crabbiness certainly fits with mine right now. And her age,” she said. “And it’s very hard to find films about older people — women most especially.”

The victory marks Fields’ fourth Emmy. She last won in 2007 for lead actress in a drama series for ABC‘s “Brothers & Sisters.”

Competing against Field were Carey Mulligan (“Beef”), Sarah Snook (“All Her Fault”), Claire Danes (“The Beast in Me”) and Sarah Pidgeon (“Love Story”).

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Greg Braxton

A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Entertainment section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.

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