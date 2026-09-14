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Awards

‘DTF St. Louis’ wins Emmy for limited series

Steven Conrad accepts the Emmy for limited for "DTF St. Louis" during the 78th Emmy Awards.
Steven Conrad accepts the Emmy for limited series for “DTF St. Louis” during the 78th Emmy Awards.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Greg Braxton
By Greg Braxton
Senior Writer, Culture and Representation Follow
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DTF St. Louis,” HBO’s miniseries about a hookup app at the core of a lurid murder mystery, won the Emmy for limited series.

The seven-episode drama was considered a front-runner in the category, earning 13 nominations as well as critical acclaim and impressive ratings. Its momentum escalated after David Harbour and Linda Cardellini won supporting acting trophies, and creator Steven Conrad scored writing and directing honors at an Emmys ceremony earlier this month.

“I’m so pround to be able to speak on behalf of this extraordinary cast,” Conrad said in his acceptance speech.

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Los Angeles, CA - September 14, 2026: Katie Dippold accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for "Widow's Bay - Welcome to Widow's Bay" during the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Awards

2026 Emmy Awards: The complete list of winners

Here is a list of winners for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize achievement in the television industry.

The series starred Jason Bateman as TV weatherman Clark Forrest, whose friendship with financially struggling ASL interpreter Floyd Smernitch (Harbour) gets complicated when he gets involved with Smernitch’s wife, Carol (Cardellini).

Harbour, who is an executive producer of the series along with Bateman, originated the project after being inspired by a New Yorker true-crime article about a fatal suburban love triangle.

Also nominated in the category were “Beef,” “The Beast in Me,” “Love Story” and “All Her Fault.”

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Greg Braxton

A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Entertainment section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.

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