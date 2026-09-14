2026 Emmys live chat: Our experts break down the big winners, best moments and more

Follow along live as columnists Mary McNamara and Glenn Whipp discuss the 2026 Emmy Awards below.

Read more: Winners list | Red carpet fashions | Mariska Hargitay

4:45 p.m. Hello, Mary! Here we are, back again for television’s biggest night. The first week of Monday Night Football, you say? No, it’s Monday Night Emmys, which is where we’ve landed this year because NBC has Sunday Night Football and, these days, television revolves around the one thing viewers still watch. Of course, there’s room for the Emmys too. And it will indeed be a big night, particularly if you are Jean Smart or a cast member of “The Pitt” and “Widow’s Bay.” What are you most excited for, Mary, besides watching your favorite actor, Noah Wyle, get all the love he deserves? — G.W.

Oh, Glenn. A year later and you’re still trying to cast me as anti-Noah when all I want is for Gary Oldman to get a bit of statuary for his phenomenal performance in “Slow Horses.” (Though Oldman’s clearly having too good a time playing Jackson Lamb to care as much as I do.) You have convinced me that there is little to no suspense regarding the big winners, but there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamed of in your Emmy predictions, so I am taking this time to mutter a few prayers for first-time host Mariska Hargitay. Her beloved (and Emmy-winning) Olivia Benson on “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” is the longest-running character in American prime-time drama, which certainly entitles her to step in as the Face of NBC. But the Emmys have not been hosted by a non-comedian since 2008, when five reality hosts landed the gig with disastrous results. Still, Hargitay just wrapped up a one-woman show on Broadway and recently bagged two Emmys for her documentary “My Mom Jayne” all while still working on “Law and Order.” So the Emmys will likely be a walk in the park for her. And I’m sure someone has told her not to resurrect Nate Bargatze’s bizarre charity scheme to keep acceptance speeches short. — M.M.

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It’d be impossible to be a more awkward host than Bargatze, so there’s nowhere to go but up. I think we’re in for a good time, particularly if Megan Stalter comes on stage every time an Emmy is presented. I’d like to think her gold Emmy outfit is a tribute to the late, great costume designer and Awards Show Cher collaborator Bob Mackie, who passed today. — G.W.