All the looks from the 2026 Emmys red carpet

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The Emmys “red” carpet is underway as television’s biggest stars descend on the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live.

Instead of the usual vibrant red, this year’s carpet is peacock blue in honor of the 100th anniversary of NBC, which is broadcasting the ceremony. Network stalwart Mariska Hargitay, who’s starred in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for 27 seasons, will host the show. Hot off the heels of film awards season, Chase Infiniti is sure to take another red carpet by storm in her Emmys debut. She’ll be joined by fellow drama lead actress nominees and fashion mavens Keri Russell and Zendaya (whose red carpet winning streak is unmatched). Comedy lead actress nominees sure to rule the carpet include Quinta Brunson , Ayo Edebiri and Elle Fanning . Their limited series / TV movie counterparts Claire Danes , Carey Mulligan and Sarah Pidgeon will also dress to impress.

Awards 2026 Emmy Awards: The complete list of winners Here is a list of winners for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize achievement in the television industry.

All eyes will also be on “Hacks” stars Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs, who are sure to coordinate their outfits again. Sterling K. Brown , Noah Wyle , Steve Carell , Matthew Rhys , Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac and Colman Domingo are among the men to watch.

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Here are the best looks from the 2026 Emmys, updating live:

Adam Brody

Emmys, here he comes! (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Janine Rubenstein

TV personality Janine Rubenstein arrives at the Emmys. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Supriya Ganesh

Supriya Ganesh is among “The Pitt” stars taking the Emmys by storm. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott is pretty in pink. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Shabana Azeez

“The Pitt” actor Shabana Azeez trades in her scrubs for a gold gown. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Melissa Rivers

Melissa Rivers returns to the red carpet after nearly 20 years for “CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Ciara Miller

“Summer House” star Ciara Miller, who will compete on “Dancing With the Stars” this season, also got the crop-top memo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Keltie Knight