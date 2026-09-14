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Awards

All the looks from the 2026 Emmys red carpet

Shabana Azeez walks the red carpet during the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Maane Khatchatourian. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane Khatchatourian
Deputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts Follow
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The Emmys “red” carpet is underway as television’s biggest stars descend on the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live.

Instead of the usual vibrant red, this year’s carpet is peacock blue in honor of the 100th anniversary of NBC, which is broadcasting the ceremony. Network stalwart Mariska Hargitay, who’s starred in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for 27 seasons, will host the show. Hot off the heels of film awards season, Chase Infiniti is sure to take another red carpet by storm in her Emmys debut. She’ll be joined by fellow drama lead actress nominees and fashion mavens Keri Russell and Zendaya (whose red carpet winning streak is unmatched). Comedy lead actress nominees sure to rule the carpet include Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri and Elle Fanning. Their limited series / TV movie counterparts Claire Danes, Carey Mulligan and Sarah Pidgeon will also dress to impress.

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All eyes will also be on “Hacks” stars Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs, who are sure to coordinate their outfits again. Sterling K. Brown, Noah Wyle, Steve Carell, Matthew Rhys, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac and Colman Domingo are among the men to watch.

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Here are the best looks from the 2026 Emmys, updating live:

Los Angeles, CA - September 14, 2026: Derek Hough walks the red carpet during the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Adam Brody

Adam Brody, wearing an oversized suit, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Emmys, here he comes!
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Janine Rubenstein

Janine Rubenstein, in a metallic dress, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
TV personality Janine Rubenstein arrives at the Emmys.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Supriya Ganesh

Supriya Ganesh, wearing a blue gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Supriya Ganesh is among “The Pitt” stars taking the Emmys by storm.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott, wearing a strapless pink gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Abby Elliott is pretty in pink.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Shabana Azeez

Shabana Azeez, wearing a strapless gold gown, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
“The Pitt” actor Shabana Azeez trades in her scrubs for a gold gown.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Melissa Rivers

Melissa Rivers, wearing a plunging black dress, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Melissa Rivers returns to the red carpet after nearly 20 years for “CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live.”
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
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Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller, wearing a white halter crop top and skirt with a train, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
“Summer House” star Ciara Miller, who will compete on “Dancing With the Stars” this season, also got the crop-top memo.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Keltie Knight

Keltie Knight, wearing a white crop top and pink skirt, poses on the Emmys blue carpet.
Keltie Knight, host of E!’s “Live from the Red Carpet,” opts for a white crop top and pink skirt.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

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