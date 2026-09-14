Rhea Seehorn of ‘Pluribus’ wins first Emmy for lead actress in a drama

Rhea Seehorn, who stars in the Apple TV series “Pluribus,” received her first Emmy award for lead actress in a drama.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The hive mind has even more to be happy about: Rhea Seehorn has secured her first Emmy for her turn as a pessimistic romantasy author who finds herself as one of the last people with free will in “Pluribus.”

Seehorn won lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of the lonesome Carol Sturka in Apple TV’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama from Vince Gilligan.

Seehorn beat out a field that included Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”), Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”), Chase Infiniti (“The Testaments”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”). The win isn’t unexpected — Seehorn entered the night as the frontrunner to win the category. But after earning critical acclaim and two supporting Emmy nominations for her turn as type A, ponytail-loving Kim Wexler on “Better Call Saul” without a win, many prognosticators noted recognition for Seehorn was long overdue.

Advertisement

“Pluribus” reunites Seehorn and Gilligan, who previously worked together on the “Breaking Bad’s” prequel spinoff. Premiering in November 2025, the nine-episode debut season had Seehorn essentially giving a one-woman show of emotions — with a heavy dose of sadness and anger — in an existential nightmare where she’s forced to save the world from happiness and the hive mind.

A return date for Season 2 has not been announced, but it’s getting closer to arriving on screens. Last month, Gilligan shared that writing for the new season had wrapped and filming is expected to begin this fall.