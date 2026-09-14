‘The Pitt’ goes out on top with another Emmy win for best drama series

“The Pitt” maintained its steady pulse at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, taking home the prize for drama series for the second consecutive year.

HBO Max’s hour-by-hour look at a Pittsburgh emergency room‘s day shift entered the night as the favorite to win the category, competing against “The Diplomat” (Netflix), “The Gilded Age” (HBO), “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO), “Paradise” (Hulu), “Pluribus” (Apple TV), “Slow Horses” (Apple TV) and “Your Friends & Neighbors” (Apple TV).

Series creator R. Scott Gemmill accepted the award, with several members of the cast and crew on stage behind him. “It takes hundreds of people to put on a TV show, as you well know, and we are so blessed to have the most talented and passionate cast and crew, and I know it’s not just our show,” he said. “We’ve always tried to be really authentic and tell stories about the real-life heroes of the emergency department who are there for us day in, day out, and we just want to ... shine the light on them.”

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He also relayed the importance of doing the right thing, and creating stories based in reality. “It is so hard to tell what is real and what we can believe anymore, which makes telling honest stories about real human struggles so much more important than ever. And so, when the last bastion of reality is our shared collective fiction, that makes what you do so much more important.”

It capped off a triumphant night for the medical drama, which was recognized for its second season, which revolved around a shift on the Fourth of July and found the staff dealing with the demands of their patients while also getting acclimated to the leadership style of a new boss, played by Sepideh Moafi, as Dr. Robby prepares to embark on a three-month sabbatical. It went into the evening as the most nominated series — with 25 nods overall — and ended it as the top winner, with six total wins.Among its haul was a lead actor trophy for Noah Wyle.

It continues the show’s darling status on the awards circuit. The show’s debut season was a breakout hit with viewers and charged into its first awards season with the same high-energy entrance as a medic team wheeling a patient into the ER. Of its 13 Emmy nominations in 2025, it received five awards, including lead actor in a drama for Wyle and supporting actress in a drama for Katherine LaNasa.

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“The Pitt” is scheduled to return for a third season in January 2027.