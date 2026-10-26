2027 Oscar predictions: best adapted screenplay

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This loaded category is topped by two films with Spanish sources, one from Greece (“The Odyssey”) and two from outer space (or about it, anyway: “Project Hail Mary” and “Dune: Part Three”).

Front-runner “La Bola Negra” weaves together the fragment of an iconic poet’s real-life, unfinished final play with another author’s play about the death of that poet’s real-life lover. “It’s amazing enough that Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo even thought about blending Federico García Lorca’s four-page extant text with Alberto Conejero’s play ‘La Piedra Oscura,’ ” writes Robert Daniels, “but to remotely pull it off is even more impressive.”

Meanwhile, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack adapted Cesc Gay’s Spanish film “Sentimental” (an adaptation of Gay’s play “Els veïns de dalt”) as “The Invite.” The “terrific script was a team effort that welcomed the cast to come up with some of their own lines,” says Amy Nicholson.

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1. “La Bola Negra”

2. “The Invite”

3. “The Odyssey”

4. “Project Hail Mary”

5. “Dune: Part Three”

6. “All of a Sudden”

7. “Tony”

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. “La Bola Negra”

2. “The Odyssey”

3. “The Invite”

4. “Project Hail Mary”

5. “All of a Sudden”



“It’s amazing enough that Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo even thought about blending Federico García Lorca’s four-page extant text with Alberto Conejero’s play ‘La Piedra Oscura,’ but to remotely pull it off is even more impressive.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. “La Bola Negra”

2. “The Odyssey”

3. “The Invite”

4. “Dune: Part Three”

5. “Ink”



“As in the best picture category, ‘The Odyssey’ will certainly face off here against several of the strongest top contenders of the year: ‘La Bola Negra,’ ‘Dune: Part Three’ and ‘The Invite.’ I’d love to see James Graham also make the shortlist for the adaptation of his own acclaimed play, ‘Ink.’ ” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. “The Invite”

2. “La Bola Negra”

3. “The Odyssey”

4. “Tony”

5. “Dune: Part Three”



“ ‘The Invite’s’ terrific script was a team effort that welcomed the cast to come up with some of their own lines. That made for a better movie — and I hope voters don’t count the film’s sense of trust and play against it.”