2027 Oscar predictions: best adapted screenplay

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This loaded category is topped by two films with Spanish sources, one from Greece (“The Odyssey”) and two from outer space (or about it, anyway: “Project Hail Mary” and “Dune: Part Three”).
Front-runner “La Bola Negra” weaves together the fragment of an iconic poet’s real-life, unfinished final play with another author’s play about the death of that poet’s real-life lover. “It’s amazing enough that Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo even thought about blending Federico García Lorca’s four-page extant text with Alberto Conejero’s play ‘La Piedra Oscura,’ ” writes Robert Daniels, “but to remotely pull it off is even more impressive.”
Meanwhile, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack adapted Cesc Gay’s Spanish film “Sentimental” (an adaptation of Gay’s play “Els veïns de dalt”) as “The Invite.” The “terrific script was a team effort that welcomed the cast to come up with some of their own lines,” says Amy Nicholson.
1. “La Bola Negra”
2. “The Invite”
3. “The Odyssey”
4. “Project Hail Mary”
5. “Dune: Part Three”
6. “All of a Sudden”
7. “Tony”
RogerEbert.com
Robert Daniels
1. “La Bola Negra”
2. “The Odyssey”
3. “The Invite”
4. “Project Hail Mary”
5. “All of a Sudden”
“It’s amazing enough that Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo even thought about blending Federico García Lorca’s four-page extant text with Alberto Conejero’s play ‘La Piedra Oscura,’ but to remotely pull it off is even more impressive.”
Turner Classic Movies
Dave Karger
1. “La Bola Negra”
2. “The Odyssey”
3. “The Invite”
4. “Dune: Part Three”
5. “Ink”
“As in the best picture category, ‘The Odyssey’ will certainly face off here against several of the strongest top contenders of the year: ‘La Bola Negra,’ ‘Dune: Part Three’ and ‘The Invite.’ I’d love to see James Graham also make the shortlist for the adaptation of his own acclaimed play, ‘Ink.’ ”
Los Angeles Times
Amy Nicholson
1. “The Invite”
2. “La Bola Negra”
3. “The Odyssey”
4. “Tony”
5. “Dune: Part Three”
“ ‘The Invite’s’ terrific script was a team effort that welcomed the cast to come up with some of their own lines. That made for a better movie — and I hope voters don’t count the film’s sense of trust and play against it.”
IndieWire
Anne Thompson
1. “Project Hail Mary”
2. “La Bola Negra”
3. “The Invite”
4. “The Odyssey”
5. “All of a Sudden”
“ ‘La Bola Negra’ is such a complex and audacious weaving from multiple sources in an original context that Los Javis could win. Writer-directors often beat screenwriters like ‘Project Hail Mary’s’ Drew Goddard, though ‘The Invite,’ adapted by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack from a Spanish play and film, is another strong contender.”
Tribune News Service
Katie Walsh
1. “The Odyssey”
2. “The Invite”
3. “Dune: Part Three”
4. “La Bola Negra”
5. “Project Hail Mary”
“Hard to beat Homer! But I do think Rashida Jones and Will McCormack’s ‘The Invite’ will give Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ a run for its money, and ‘La Bola Negra’ is just such an inventive approach. I think ‘Project Hail Mary’ will squeak in based on warmth toward Andy Weir’s novel.”
Los Angeles Times
Glenn Whipp
1. “The Invite”
2. “La Bola Negra”
3. “The Odyssey”
4. “All of a Sudden”
5. “Project Hail Mary”
“ ‘Odyssey’ translator Emily Wilson hated Christopher Nolan’s adaptation, loudly opining that the writing was ‘abysmal.’ But his streamlined version possesses the sweep of the poem’s packed story. Were you not entertained?”