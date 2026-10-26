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Awards

2027 Oscar predictions: best original screenplay

Stills from Wild Horse Nine, the Debut and Tender Loving Care
(Photo illustration by Los Angeles Times; photos by A24, Thin Man Films / Bleecker Street, and Searchlight Pictures)
By Michael Ordoña
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Previous nominees Martin McDonagh (“Wild Horse Nine”), Jesse Eisenberg (“The Debut”) and Mike Leigh (“Tender Loving Care”) top the list in Round 1.

“Mike Leigh has five Oscar nominations for writing,” says Glenn Whipp. “His latest — and according to him, his last — should earn him a sixth.” Anne Thompson thinks that could be “a powerful narrative.”

“With many of the top overall contenders in the adapted category this year, past short-film winner Martin McDonagh could finally earn his first Oscar for a feature,” writes Dave Karger.

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Noting “Martin McDonagh has already been anointed,” Amy Nicholson declares, “Jesse Eisenberg is poised to become the 21st century’s next great screenwriter.”

Pointing out that “Eisenberg even wrote the pitch-perfect Pasek-and-Paul song parodies” for “Debut,” Katie Walsh also says she’s rooting “hard for Jane Schoenbrun to at least pull out a nom for ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.’ ”

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BuzzMeter

The Buzzmeter panel tracks the top contenders across major categories for both the Oscars and the Emmys.

1. “Wild Horse Nine”
2. “The Debut”
3. “Tender Loving Care”
4. “Artificial”
5. “Club Kid”
T6. “I Play Rocky”
T6. “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma”

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RogerEbert.com

Robert Daniels

1. “Tender Loving Care”
2. “Wild Horse Nine”
3. “The Debut”
4. “Club Kid”
5. “Artificial”

“This category might feature several past nominees — Mike Leigh, Martin McDonagh and Jesse Eisenberg — who’ve never won. This also might be Leigh’s last chance to win an Academy Award; he touts a pitch-perfect picture about family and loss that features the kind of immeasurable empathy that’s made him one of our great humanists.”

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Turner Classic Movies

Dave Karger

1. “Wild Horse Nine”
2. “Tender Loving Care”
3. “The Debut”
4. “I Play Rocky”
5. “Elsinore”

“With many of the top overall contenders in the adapted category this year, past short-film winner Martin McDonagh could finally earn his first Oscar for a feature thanks to his brilliant ‘Wild Horse Nine’ script. The writers’ branch is also apt to recognize Mike Leigh for his (likely) final film, ‘Tender Loving Care.’ ”

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Los Angeles Times

Amy Nicholson

1. “Wild Horse Nine”
2. “The Debut”
3. “Artificial”
4. “Club Kid”
5. “Digger”

“Jesse Eisenberg is poised to become the 21st century’s next great screenwriter. Martin McDonagh has already been anointed. Whoever wins, we all win.”

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IndieWire

Anne Thompson

1. “Wild Horse Nine”
2. “Tender Loving Care”
3. “Artificial”
4. “The Debut”
5. “Club Kid”

“The writers go their own way. The front-runners are two overdue veterans: six-time feature nominee McDonagh’s ‘Wild Horse Nine’ and seven-time nominee Mike Leigh’s likely swan song, ‘Tender Loving Care.’ That could be a powerful narrative.”

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Tribune News Service

Katie Walsh

1. “The Debut”
2. “Wild Horse Nine”
3. “Artificial”
4. “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma”
5. “Club Kid”

“Eisenberg and McDonagh deliver unsurprisingly great work for ‘The Debut’ and ‘Wild Horse Nine’ (Eisenberg even wrote the pitch-perfect Pasek-and-Paul song parodies for the film). Otherwise, I’m pulling hard for Jane Schoenbrun to at least score a nom for ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.’ ”

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Los Angeles Times

Glenn Whipp

1. “The Debut”
2. “Wild Horse Nine”
3. “Tender Loving Care”
4. “Artificial”
5. “Fjord”

“Mike Leigh has five Oscar nominations for writing. His latest and according to him, his last should earn him a sixth. It’s the kind of bracing, compassionate story of human connection that Leigh does so well. It’s easily one of the year’s best movies.”

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Michael Ordoña

Michael Ordoña covered film and television for the Los Angeles Times.

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