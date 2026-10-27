2027 Oscar predictions: best actress

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Julianne Moore is a consensus pick for her careening high-wire act as an overlooked housewife discovering a life in the theater in “The Debut.”

Citing the versatility Moore has showcased over her career, Amy Nicholson says, “ ‘The Debut’ lets her do it all, showcasing her multifaceted gifts like a jewel box with a diamond.”

“Julianne Moore’s Oscar for ‘Still Alice’ is often cited as an example of a great actor winning for the wrong movie,” writes Glenn Whipp. “With ‘The Debut,’ she has the right movie, one that elicits a comic performance for the ages. That second Oscar is in the bag.”

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Dual threat Olivia Wilde slots in at No. 2, just ahead of “Obsession’s” breakout Inde Navarrette. And Dave Karger adds, “I’d love to see Coon recognized for her astonishing work in ‘The Liberation.’ ”

BuzzMeter The Buzzmeter panel tracks the top contenders across major categories for both the Oscars and the Emmys.

1. Julianne Moore, “The Debut”

2. Olivia Wilde, “The Invite”

3. Inde Navarrette, “Obsession”

4. Sandra Hüller, “Rose”

5. Virginie Efira, “All of a Sudden”

T6. Emily Blunt, “Disclosure Day”

T6. Carrie Coon, “The Liberation”

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. Julianne Moore, “The Debut”

2. Sandra Hüller, “Rose”

3. Olivia Wilde, “The Invite”

4. Jeon do-yeon, “Possible Love”

5. Emily Blunt, “Disclosure Day”



“Every year, there’s one category that feels over even before we hit October. Lead actress has that feeling with Julianne Moore as a housewife-turned-first-time-actress in a minor part in a small theater. Moore has a scene so incredible and committed, my audience applauded halfway through and exploded at the end.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. Julianne Moore, “The Debut”

2. Inde Navarrette, “Obsession”

3. Olivia Wilde, “The Invite”

4. Carrie Coon, “The Liberation”

5. Emily Blunt, “Disclosure Day”



“Past winner Moore leads the pack with her bonkers performance in ‘The Debut,’ while ‘Obsession’ breakout Navarrette is doing a good job reminding the industry her star turn, which premiered over a year ago in Toronto, is eligible this year. I’d love to see Coon recognized for her astonishing work in ‘The Liberation.’ ” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. Julianne Moore, “The Debut”

2. Olivia Wilde, “The Invite”

3. Rosalind Eleazar, “Misty Green”

4. Carrie Coon, “The Liberation”

5. Inde Navarrette, “Obsession”



“Julianne Moore straddles comedy and pathos better than anyone – usually in separate movies. ‘The Debut’ lets her do it all, showcasing her multifaceted gifts like a jewel box with a diamond.”