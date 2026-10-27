2027 Oscar predictions: best actress

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Julianne Moore is a consensus pick for her careening high-wire act as an overlooked housewife discovering a life in the theater in “The Debut.”
Citing the versatility Moore has showcased over her career, Amy Nicholson says, “ ‘The Debut’ lets her do it all, showcasing her multifaceted gifts like a jewel box with a diamond.”
“Julianne Moore’s Oscar for ‘Still Alice’ is often cited as an example of a great actor winning for the wrong movie,” writes Glenn Whipp. “With ‘The Debut,’ she has the right movie, one that elicits a comic performance for the ages. That second Oscar is in the bag.”
Dual threat Olivia Wilde slots in at No. 2, just ahead of “Obsession’s” breakout Inde Navarrette. And Dave Karger adds, “I’d love to see Coon recognized for her astonishing work in ‘The Liberation.’ ”
The Buzzmeter panel tracks the top contenders across major categories for both the Oscars and the Emmys.
1. Julianne Moore, “The Debut”
2. Olivia Wilde, “The Invite”
3. Inde Navarrette, “Obsession”
4. Sandra Hüller, “Rose”
5. Virginie Efira, “All of a Sudden”
T6. Emily Blunt, “Disclosure Day”
T6. Carrie Coon, “The Liberation”
RogerEbert.com
Robert Daniels
1. Julianne Moore, “The Debut”
2. Sandra Hüller, “Rose”
3. Olivia Wilde, “The Invite”
4. Jeon do-yeon, “Possible Love”
5. Emily Blunt, “Disclosure Day”
“Every year, there’s one category that feels over even before we hit October. Lead actress has that feeling with Julianne Moore as a housewife-turned-first-time-actress in a minor part in a small theater. Moore has a scene so incredible and committed, my audience applauded halfway through and exploded at the end.”
Turner Classic Movies
Dave Karger
1. Julianne Moore, “The Debut”
2. Inde Navarrette, “Obsession”
3. Olivia Wilde, “The Invite”
4. Carrie Coon, “The Liberation”
5. Emily Blunt, “Disclosure Day”
“Past winner Moore leads the pack with her bonkers performance in ‘The Debut,’ while ‘Obsession’ breakout Navarrette is doing a good job reminding the industry her star turn, which premiered over a year ago in Toronto, is eligible this year. I’d love to see Coon recognized for her astonishing work in ‘The Liberation.’ ”
Los Angeles Times
Amy Nicholson
1. Julianne Moore, “The Debut”
2. Olivia Wilde, “The Invite”
3. Rosalind Eleazar, “Misty Green”
4. Carrie Coon, “The Liberation”
5. Inde Navarrette, “Obsession”
“Julianne Moore straddles comedy and pathos better than anyone – usually in separate movies. ‘The Debut’ lets her do it all, showcasing her multifaceted gifts like a jewel box with a diamond.”
IndieWire
Anne Thompson
1. Julianne Moore, “The Debut”
2. Sandra Hüller, “Rose”
3. Olivia Wilde, “The Invite”
4. Emily Blunt, “Disclosure Day”
5. Jeon do-yeon, “Possible Love”
“The win should go to Moore for her tour-de-force portrayal of a suburban housewife’s theater education in ‘The Debut.’ No other performance is generating such universal raves. Her challenger is Hüller, who has two movies, the Austrian ‘Rose’ and the Polish ‘Fatherland.’ With new Oscar rules, she could wind up with two nods.”
Tribune News Service
Katie Walsh
1. Julianne Moore, “The Debut”
2. Inde Navarrette, “Obsession”
3. Renate Reinsve, “Fjord”
4. Virginie Efira, “All of a Sudden”
5. Ruth Madeley, “Being Heumann”
“It’s the veteran vs. the upstart: Julianne Moore is electric in ‘The Debut,’ in a part written for her by Jesse Eisenberg, but so is newcomer Inde Navarrette in ‘Obsession,’ which took everyone by surprise. It’s Moore’s to lose, but the academy loves a (female) ingénue …”
Los Angeles Times
Glenn Whipp
1. Julianne Moore, “The Debut”
2. Inde Navarrette, “Obsession”
3. Virginie Efira, “All of a Sudden”
4. Olivia Wilde, “The Invite”
5. Sandra Hüller, “Rose”
“Julianne Moore’s Oscar for ‘Still Alice’ is often cited as an example of a great actor winning for the wrong movie. With ‘The Debut,’ she has the right movie, one that elicits a comic performance for the ages. That second Oscar is in the bag.”