2027 Oscar predictions: best supporting actress

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While the top two contenders hail from the same movie, a separate oddity might open the door for another supporting actress to earn two nods in the category.
Penélope Cruz could be nominated “for either ‘The Invite’ or ‘La Bola Negra’ (or both, thanks to the newly relaxed rules allowing multiple nods in the same acting category),” says Dave Karger.
And for the “Odyssey” castmates, a geeked chorus of praise: “While one could talk about Anne Hathaway’s stunning turn,” enthuses Robert Daniels, “one shouldn’t forget that Samantha Morton has the best scene in the film as Circe.”
Amy Nicholson writes, “Anne Hathaway is having a great year, but everyone — everyone! — left ‘The Odyssey’ bewitched by Samantha Morton’s face-squishing, heart-yanking body horror scene.”
The Buzzmeter panel tracks the top contenders across major categories for both the Oscars and the Emmys.
1. Anne Hathaway, “The Odyssey”
2. Samantha Morton, “The Odyssey”
3. Penélope Cruz, “The Invite”
4. Kate O’Flynn, “Tender Loving Care”
5. Penélope Cruz, “La Bola Negra”
6. Sandra Hüller, “Project Hail Mary”
RogerEbert.com
Robert Daniels
1. Anne Hathaway, “The Odyssey”
2. Samantha Morton, “The Odyssey”
3. Penélope Cruz, “The Invite”
4. Kate O’Flynn, “Tender Loving Care”
5. Scarlett Johansson, “Paper Tiger”
“While one could talk about Anne Hathaway’s stunning turn in, you guessed it, ‘The Odyssey,’ one shouldn’t forget that Samantha Morton has the best scene in the film as Circe, when she uses every muscle in her body and her face to tell these warring men they walked onto the wrong island.”
Turner Classic Movies
Dave Karger
1. Anne Hathaway, “The Odyssey”
2. Penélope Cruz, “The Invite”
3. Samantha Morton, “The Odyssey”
4. Kate O’Flynn, “Tender Loving Care”
5. Olivia Colman, “Elsinore”
“Two past winners are at the forefront: Hathaway for her emotional turn in ‘The Odyssey,’ and Cruz for either ‘The Invite’ or ‘La Bola Negra’ (or both, thanks to the newly relaxed rules allowing multiple nods in the same acting category). Here’s hoping Morton’s small but mighty performance also makes the cut.”
Los Angeles Times
Amy Nicholson
1. Samantha Morton, “The Odyssey”
2. Anne Hathaway, “The Odyssey”
3. Rebecca Ferguson, “Dune: Part Three”
4. Penélope Cruz, “The Invite”
5. Billie Piper, “Elsinore”
“Anne Hathaway is having a great year, but everyone – everyone! – left ‘The Odyssey’ bewitched by Samantha Morton’s face-squishing, heart-yanking body horror scene.”
IndieWire
Anne Thompson
1. Anne Hathaway, “The Odyssey”
2. Sandra Hüller, “Project Hail Mary”
3. Samantha Morton, “The Odyssey”
4. Penélope Cruz, “La Bola Negra”
5. Penélope Cruz, “The Invite”
“Anne Hathaway not only scored rave reviews as patient Penelope in ‘The Odyssey,’ but rode the waves of two other No. 1 box office hits in 2026 (‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ and ‘Verity’). Hathaway’s ‘The Odyssey’ co-star Samantha Morton could challenge her, but this is Hathaway’s to lose.’ ”
Tribune News Service
Katie Walsh
1. Penélope Cruz, “The Invite”
2. Samantha Morton, “The Odyssey”
3. Anne Hathaway, “The Odyssey”
4. Kate O’Flynn, “Tender Loving Care”
5. Penélope Cruz, “La Bola Negra”
“I just think a double Penélope Cruz nomination would be fun, and we deserve fun. She’s the best part of ‘The Invite,’ and ‘La Bola Negra’ enthusiasm could propel her to a nom for what’s essentially a cameo. Otherwise, if Samantha Morton misses for ‘The Odyssey,’ we ride at dawn.’”
Los Angeles Times
Glenn Whipp
1. Anne Hathaway, “The Odyssey”
2. Samantha Morton, “The Odyssey”
3. Penélope Cruz, “La Bola Negra”
4. Kate O’Flynn, “Tender Loving Care”
5. Tao Okamoto, “All of a Sudden”
“Does Penélope Cruz earn a nomination for playing the bawdy cabaret singer in ‘La Bola Negra’? Or the sexologist who makes a mean flan and knows how to push people’s buttons in ‘The Invite’? There’s a world where she goes two-for-two.”