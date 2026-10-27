2027 Oscar predictions: International feature

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“La Bola Negra” is anything but blackballed this season: It’s the consensus favorite here, with panelists such as Robert Daniels describing the race as “ ‘La Bola Negra’ and everyone else.” Can any other contender slow its roll?

Anne Thompson notes, “Cannes prizewinners have a heightened profile with the international committee,” saying, “‘La Bola’s’ Riviera rivals ‘Fatherland’ (Poland), Palme d’Or-winner ‘Fjord’ (Romania) and ‘Minotaur’ (France) are expected to make the final five, along with Venice breakout ‘Possible Love.’ ”

Dave Karger adds, “There are several films from this year’s Cannes lineup (notably ‘Fjord’ and ‘Minotaur’) that bested [‘La Bola Negra’] on the Croisette. The Far East also stands to be well represented, thanks to ‘Possible Love’ and ‘All of a Sudden.’ ”

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Katie Walsh writes, “Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Possible Love’ is absolutely ravishing, and its warmth and sexiness makes it more appealing than the hefty, thinky ‘All of a Sudden.’ ‘Fjord’ will be nominated, but it’s too chilly and remote to win.”

BuzzMeter The Buzzmeter panel tracks the top contenders across major categories for both the Oscars and the Emmys.

1. “La Bola Negra” (Spain)

2. “Possible Love” (South Korea)

3. “All of a Sudden” (Japan)

4. “Fjord” (Romania)

5. “Minotaur” (France)

6. “Fatherland” (Poland)

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. “La Bola Negra” (Spain)

2. “Minotaur” (France)

3. “Possible Love” (South Korea)

4. “Fjord” (Romania)

5. “All of a Sudden” (Japan)



“It’s ‘La Bola Negra’ and everyone else. The scale of this queer epic set in several timelines, beginning in the 1930s during the Spanish Civil War and winding toward contemporary days, will allow the Javiers’ film to stick out with voters who’ll probably be amazed by its visual and imaginative impulses and delirious scale.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. “La Bola Negra” (Spain)

2. “Fjord” (Romania)

3. “Minotaur” (France)

4. “Possible Love” (South Korea)

5. “All of a Sudden” (Japan)



“This race certainly seems like it’s ‘La Bola Negra’s’ to lose. It’s worth remembering that there are several other films from this year’s Cannes lineup (notably ‘Fjord’ and ‘Minotaur’) that bested it on the Croisette. The Far East also stands to be well represented, thanks to ‘Possible Love’ and ‘All of a Sudden.’ ” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. “La Bola Negra” (Spain)

2. “Possible Love” (South Korea)

3. “All of a Sudden” (Japan)

4. “Fatherland” (Poland)

5. “Fjord” (Romania)



“ ‘La Bola Negra’ takes its name from a young man literally black-balled by high society. How fitting that little black ball is rolling into this year’s award season as a juggernaut.”