2027 Oscar predictions: animated feature

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Major American studio releases vie against festival favorites in the animated feature competition.

“Quite a few films from a strong Cannes, such as ‘In Waves,’ ‘Iron Boy’ and ‘Tangles,’ will aim to break into this category,” predicts Robert Daniels.

“The mind-blowing stop-motion masterpiece ‘Wildwood’ is my top contender at this point,” enthuses Dave Karger.

Advertisement

“ ‘Minions and Monsters’ might be an outside pick here but it’s probably the most astute piece of contemporary Hollywood commentary this year,” declares Katie Walsh. “Give Pierre Coffin his flowers!”

Glenn Whipp, meanwhile, sighs that “Toy Story 5” is a top contender: It “was perfectly fine and completely unnecessary, unless you’re a Disney shareholder. It will be the category’s most-seen movie and sports one Taylor Swift song released this year that critics don’t outright despise. That might be enough for the Oscar.”

BuzzMeter The Buzzmeter panel tracks the top contenders across major categories for both the Oscars and the Emmys.

1. “Wildwood”

2. “Toy Story 5”

T3. “Iron Boy”

T3. “Minions and Monsters”

5. “Ray Gunn”

6. “Tangles”

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. “Wildwood”

2. “Toy Story 5”

3. “Iron Boy”

4. “Decorado”

5. “Tangles”



“Quite a few films from a strong Cannes, such as ‘In Waves,’ ‘Iron Boy,’ and ‘Tangles,’ will aim to break into this category. But for now, you can pretty much guarantee that ‘Toy Story 5,’ a return to form for the franchise, and the latest Laika film, ‘Wildwood,’ are in.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. “Wildwood”

2. “Toy Story 5”

3. “Ray Gunn”

4. “High in the Clouds”

5. “Iron Boy”



“The mind-blowing stop-motion masterpiece ‘Wildwood’ is my top contender at this point, followed as always by a strong entry from Disney/Pixar (‘Toy Story 5’). Meanwhile, former Pixar filmmaker Brad Bird could also find himself back in the running with his Netflix title, ‘Ray Gunn.’ ” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. “Wildwood”

2. “Minions and Monsters”

3. “Toy Story 5”

4. “Ray Gunn”

5. “High in the Clouds”



“The latest Minions movie was made as much for cineastes as children. So be it. Pierre Coffin’s lozenge-shaped horde has already schooled kids in the joys of (near) silent filmmaking. What a bonus to see them romp with Georges Méliès.”