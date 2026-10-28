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Awards

2027 Oscar predictions: animated feature

2026 BuzzMeter Animation
(Illumination / Wildwood Entertainment / Disney / Pixar)
By Michael Ordoña
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Major American studio releases vie against festival favorites in the animated feature competition.

“Quite a few films from a strong Cannes, such as ‘In Waves,’ ‘Iron Boy’ and ‘Tangles,’ will aim to break into this category,” predicts Robert Daniels.

“The mind-blowing stop-motion masterpiece ‘Wildwood’ is my top contender at this point,” enthuses Dave Karger.

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“ ‘Minions and Monsters’ might be an outside pick here but it’s probably the most astute piece of contemporary Hollywood commentary this year,” declares Katie Walsh. “Give Pierre Coffin his flowers!”

Glenn Whipp, meanwhile, sighs that “Toy Story 5” is a top contender: It “was perfectly fine and completely unnecessary, unless you’re a Disney shareholder. It will be the category’s most-seen movie and sports one Taylor Swift song released this year that critics don’t outright despise. That might be enough for the Oscar.”

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BuzzMeter

The Buzzmeter panel tracks the top contenders across major categories for both the Oscars and the Emmys.

1. “Wildwood”
2. “Toy Story 5”
T3. “Iron Boy”
T3. “Minions and Monsters”
5. “Ray Gunn”
6. “Tangles”

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RogerEbert.com

Robert Daniels

1. “Wildwood”
2. “Toy Story 5”
3. “Iron Boy”
4. “Decorado”
5. “Tangles”

“Quite a few films from a strong Cannes, such as ‘In Waves,’ ‘Iron Boy,’ and ‘Tangles,’ will aim to break into this category. But for now, you can pretty much guarantee that ‘Toy Story 5,’ a return to form for the franchise, and the latest Laika film, ‘Wildwood,’ are in.”

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Turner Classic Movies

Dave Karger

1. “Wildwood”
2. “Toy Story 5”
3. “Ray Gunn”
4. “High in the Clouds”
5. “Iron Boy”

“The mind-blowing stop-motion masterpiece ‘Wildwood’ is my top contender at this point, followed as always by a strong entry from Disney/Pixar (‘Toy Story 5’). Meanwhile, former Pixar filmmaker Brad Bird could also find himself back in the running with his Netflix title, ‘Ray Gunn.’ ”

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Los Angeles Times

Amy Nicholson

1. “Wildwood”
2. “Minions and Monsters”
3. “Toy Story 5”
4. “Ray Gunn”
5. “High in the Clouds”

“The latest Minions movie was made as much for cineastes as children. So be it. Pierre Coffin’s lozenge-shaped horde has already schooled kids in the joys of (near) silent filmmaking. What a bonus to see them romp with Georges Méliès.”

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IndieWire

Anne Thompson

1. “Toy Story 5”
2. “Wildwood”
3. “Iron Boy”
4. “Hoppers”
5. “Ray Gunn”

“The field is led by Pixar’s runaway blockbuster sequel ‘Toy Story 5’ and original eco-feature ‘Hoppers.’ Laika’s stop-motion ‘Wildwood’ is also grabbing raves.”

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Tribune News Service

Katie Walsh

1. “Toy Story 5”
2. “Minions and Monsters”
3. “Forgotten Island”
4. “Wildwood”
5. “In Waves”

“ ‘Minions and Monsters’ might be an outside pick here but it’s probably the most astute piece of contemporary Hollywood commentary this year — a loving tribute to old Hollywood threatened by an out-of-control, all-consuming surveillance blob that swallows companies whole. Give Pierre Coffin his flowers!”

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Los Angeles Times

Glenn Whipp

1. “Wildwood”
2. “Toy Story 5”
3. “Tangles”
4. “Iron Boy”
5. “Hoppers”

“ ‘Toy Story 5’ was perfectly fine and completely unnecessary, unless you’re a Disney shareholder. It will be the category’s most-seen movie and sports one Taylor Swift song released this year that critics don’t outright despise. That might be enough for the Oscar.”

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Michael Ordoña

Michael Ordoña covered film and television for the Los Angeles Times.

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