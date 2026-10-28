2027 Oscar predictions: best actor

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This looks like a fascinating three-way battle at the top, with a longtime critics’ fave in the fourth slot, possibly earning his first nomination.

“My top three — Malkovich, Scott and Damon — seem fairly unshakable, so it’s those last two slots that are in play,” says Dave Karger, though he leaves the door open for Tom Cruise to execute the seemingly impossible mission of scoring a nom for a film projected to lose up to $250 million.

Anne Thompson says, “Damon is the frontrunner … Degree of difficulty is a factor, as it was with Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Revenant.’ ” Amy Nicholson, however, calls the performance “the weakest link in the movie.”

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“Malkovich has never won, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he finally broke through,” says Robert Daniels.

Just outside the top three is John Turturro, who “has never been nominated,” points out Glenn Whipp, saying “Pickpocket” “gives him a rare lead film role, and he is absolutely riveting.”

BuzzMeter The Buzzmeter panel tracks the top contenders across major categories for both the Oscars and the Emmys.

1. John Malkovich, “Wild Horse Nine”

T2. Matt Damon, “The Odyssey”

T2. Andrew Scott, “Elsinore”

4. John Turturro, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York”

5. Ryan Gosling, “Project Hail Mary”

T6. Yura Borisov, “Artificial”

T6. Tom Cruise, “Digger”

T6. Pedro Pascal, “Behemoth!”

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. Matt Damon, “The Odyssey”

2. John Malkovich, “Wild Horse Nine”

3. Andrew Scott, “Elsinore”

4. Ryan Gosling, “Project Hail Mary”

5. John Turturro, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York”



“Damon and Malkovich are locks for, um, somewhat different roles — though both characters are grappling with deadly pasts on journeys designed to trick their senses. Malkovich has never won, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he finally broke through. But Damon (who hasn’t won for acting) is excellent in the buzziest movie of the year.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. John Malkovich, “Wild Horse Nine”

2. Andrew Scott, “Elsinore”

3. Matt Damon, “The Odyssey”

4. Pedro Pascal, “Behemoth!”

5. Anthony Ippolito, “I Play Rocky”



“Of course, Tom Cruise remains the wild card here — right now, I’d put him at No. 6, still with a shot of cracking the top five if enough of the actors branch appreciates his ambitious work. My top three — John Malkovich, Andrew Scott and Matt Damon — seem fairly unshakable, so it’s those last two slots that are in play.” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. John Malkovich, “Wild Horse Nine”

2. John Turturro, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York”

3. Andrew Scott, “Elsinore”

4. Tom Cruise, “Digger”

5. Timothée Chalamet, “Dune: Part Three”



“Matt Damon’s version of Odysseus was the weakest link in the movie. It’d be marvelous to see John Turturro or John Malkovich sneak up and swipe this statue for themselves.”