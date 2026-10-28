2027 Oscar predictions: best supporting actor

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The supporting actor race finds several multiple nominees in the running alongside an icon among Latino entertainment figures looking for his first-ever nod.

Anne Thompson declares, “The favorite is [Andrew] Garfield, who plays tricky billionaire Sam Altman in ‘Artificial.’ It is a winning, if not positive, portrayal.”

“Past winner Sam Rockwell is also a lock,” says Dave Karger, “while veteran John Leguizamo is angling for his first nomination. And the always-reliable Edward Norton would increase his tally to five.”

Advertisement

Glenn Whipp says front-runner Paul Giamatti has been “so good for so long,” it seems as if he has won before, though he hasn’t. But “the way he brings to life the demanding, bighearted theater director in ‘The Debut’ will give him another shot.” As Robert Daniels says, his turn is “made memorable for the actor’s moments of tenacity, anguish and vulnerability. It’s Giamatti giving a classic Giamatti performance.”

BuzzMeter The Buzzmeter panel tracks the top contenders across major categories for both the Oscars and the Emmys.

1. Paul Giamatti, “The Debut”

2. John Leguizamo, “The Odyssey”

3. Sam Rockwell, “Wild Horse Nine”

4. Andrew Garfield, “Artificial”

5. Edward Norton, “The Invite”

6. John Goodman, “Digger”

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. Paul Giamatti, “The Debut”

2. John Leguizamo, “The Odyssey”

3. Andrew Garfield, “Artificial”

4. Sam Rockwell, “Wild Horse Nine”

5. Edward Norton, “The Invite”



“Paul Giamatti got extremely close to winning best actor for ‘The Holdovers.’ His role as a theater director in ‘The Debut,’ isn’t the showstopping kind, but it is made memorable for the actor’s moments of tenacity, anguish and vulnerability. It’s Giamatti giving a classic Giamatti performance.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. Paul Giamatti, “The Debut”

2. Sam Rockwell, “Wild Horse Nine”

3. John Leguizamo, “The Odyssey”

4. Andrew Garfield, “Artificial”

5. Edward Norton, “The Invite”



“Could this finally be Paul Giamatti’s year? He will definitely earn his third career nomination for going toe-to-toe with Julianne Moore in ‘The Debut.’ Past winner Sam Rockwell is also a lock, while veteran John Leguizamo is angling for his first nomination. And the always-reliable Edward Norton would increase his tally to five.” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. John Goodman, “Digger”

2. Paul Giamatti, “The Debut”

3. John Leguizamo, “The Odyssey”

4. Sam Rockwell, “Wild Horse Nine”

5. Reggie Absolom, “Club Kid”



“Dismal box office aside, there’s a lot of passion for ‘Digger’ burbling up from the internet. I wouldn’t count it out yet, and John Goodman’s ferocious president goes toe-to-toe with Tom Cruise in every scene.”