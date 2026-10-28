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Awards

2027 Oscar predictions: best supporting actor

Photo illustration shows Paul Giamatti in 'The Debut,' Sam Rockwell in 'Wild Horse Nine' and John Leguizamo in 'The Odyssey'
(Photo illustration Los Angeles Times; photos by A24, Universal Pictures, and Diego Araya Corvalán / Searchlight Pictures)
By Michael Ordoña
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The supporting actor race finds several multiple nominees in the running alongside an icon among Latino entertainment figures looking for his first-ever nod.

Anne Thompson declares, “The favorite is [Andrew] Garfield, who plays tricky billionaire Sam Altman in ‘Artificial.’ It is a winning, if not positive, portrayal.”

“Past winner Sam Rockwell is also a lock,” says Dave Karger, “while veteran John Leguizamo is angling for his first nomination. And the always-reliable Edward Norton would increase his tally to five.”

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Glenn Whipp says front-runner Paul Giamatti has been “so good for so long,” it seems as if he has won before, though he hasn’t. But “the way he brings to life the demanding, bighearted theater director in ‘The Debut’ will give him another shot.” As Robert Daniels says, his turn is “made memorable for the actor’s moments of tenacity, anguish and vulnerability. It’s Giamatti giving a classic Giamatti performance.”

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BuzzMeter

The Buzzmeter panel tracks the top contenders across major categories for both the Oscars and the Emmys.

1. Paul Giamatti, “The Debut”
2. John Leguizamo, “The Odyssey”
3. Sam Rockwell, “Wild Horse Nine”
4. Andrew Garfield, “Artificial”
5. Edward Norton, “The Invite”
6. John Goodman, “Digger”

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RogerEbert.com

Robert Daniels

1. Paul Giamatti, “The Debut”
2. John Leguizamo, “The Odyssey”
3. Andrew Garfield, “Artificial”
4. Sam Rockwell, “Wild Horse Nine”
5. Edward Norton, “The Invite”

“Paul Giamatti got extremely close to winning best actor for ‘The Holdovers.’ His role as a theater director in ‘The Debut,’ isn’t the showstopping kind, but it is made memorable for the actor’s moments of tenacity, anguish and vulnerability. It’s Giamatti giving a classic Giamatti performance.”

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Turner Classic Movies

Dave Karger

1. Paul Giamatti, “The Debut”
2. Sam Rockwell, “Wild Horse Nine”
3. John Leguizamo, “The Odyssey”
4. Andrew Garfield, “Artificial”
5. Edward Norton, “The Invite”

“Could this finally be Paul Giamatti’s year? He will definitely earn his third career nomination for going toe-to-toe with Julianne Moore in ‘The Debut.’ Past winner Sam Rockwell is also a lock, while veteran John Leguizamo is angling for his first nomination. And the always-reliable Edward Norton would increase his tally to five.”

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Los Angeles Times

Amy Nicholson

1. John Goodman, “Digger”
2. Paul Giamatti, “The Debut”
3. John Leguizamo, “The Odyssey”
4. Sam Rockwell, “Wild Horse Nine”
5. Reggie Absolom, “Club Kid”

“Dismal box office aside, there’s a lot of passion for ‘Digger’ burbling up from the internet. I wouldn’t count it out yet, and John Goodman’s ferocious president goes toe-to-toe with Tom Cruise in every scene.”

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IndieWire

Anne Thompson

1. Andrew Garfield, “Artificial”
2. John Leguizamo, “The Odyssey”
3. Paul Giamatti, “The Debut”
4. Sam Rockwell, “Wild Horse Nine”
5. Edward Norton, “The Invite”

“The favorite is Garfield, who plays tricky billionaire Sam Altman in ‘Artificial.’ It is a winning, if not positive, portrayal. His challengers are strong: Leguizamo in ‘The Odyssey,’ which has coattails, Giamatti in ‘The Debut,’ Rockwell, who won for Martin McDonagh’s ‘Three Billboards,’ and four-time nominee Norton in ‘The Invite.’ ”

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Tribune News Service

Katie Walsh

1. Sam Rockwell, “Wild Horse Nine”
2. Paul Giamatti, “The Debut”
3. John Leguizamo, “The Odyssey”
4. Edward Norton, “The Invite”
5. Andrew Garfield, “Artificial”

“Giamatti and Rockwell (a previous winner) are reliable standbys, and they’re terrific in ‘The Debut’ and ‘Wild Horse Nine,’ respectively. I would love to see John Leguizamo (‘The Odyssey’) and Andrew Garfield (‘Artificial’) recognized, but to win, it’s a coin toss between Giamatti and Rockwell for me right now.”

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Los Angeles Times

Glenn Whipp

1. Paul Giamatti, “The Debut”
2. John Leguizamo, “The Odyssey”
3. Sam Rockwell, “Wild Horse Nine”
4. Edward Norton, “The Invite”
5. Guitarricadelafuente, “La Bola Negra”

“Paul Giamatti has been so good for so long in so many great movies that you assume he must have won an Oscar for one of them. Nope. But the way he brings to life the demanding, big-hearted theater director in ‘The Debut’ will give him another shot.”

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Michael Ordoña

Michael Ordoña covered film and television for the Los Angeles Times.

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