Glenn Close, Ridley Scott given honorary Oscars at Governors Awards

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Glenn Close can no longer be ignored.

And when John Malkovich offered her an honorary Oscar Sunday evening at the Governors Awards, Close hesitated briefly before accepting it and then took a few long moments to study the statuette before speaking. You couldn’t blame her for feeling a bit overwhelmed. Despite being nominated eight times, Close, 79, has never won a competitive Oscar, holding the record with Peter O’Toole for the most acting Oscar nominations without a victory.

“As an outsider, I have never worried about whether I was going to win or not” Close said, following a long, loud ovation. “Though some years I thought I might have a chance, I have always felt that the great honor is to be in the room. So to be in this room tonight, embraced by the people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better, is the greatest honor of all.”

Filmmaker Ridley Scott and trailblazing animator Floyd Norman joined Close as honorees in a ceremony at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, along with producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler who jointly received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

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These honorary Oscars, once part of the televised Academy Awards, were spun off into their own event in 2009. Since it’s not broadcast, recipients — and the people presenting them — can take their time and often do.

Among the presenters were Malkovich, Julianne Moore and Matt Damon, all prime acting contenders for the 2027 Oscars. That’s no accident as the Governors Awards serves as the first unofficial campaign stop of the awards season, with just about every filmmaker and actor from a contending movie arriving to walk the red carpet, glad-hand voters and, in the case of a summer movie like “The Odyssey,” politely remind everyone not to forget about them.

In one corner of the ballroom, you had “Digger” star Tom Cruise, who picked up his own honorary Oscar last year, making intense eye contact with anyone ventured within a few feet. When Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner made a late entrance, it was the rest of the room pivoting in their seats to get a better view. (Yes, Chalamet has another Oscar contender this year, the third “Dune” movie arriving in December.)

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Then there was Nathan Fielder, who, with Lance Oppenheim, directed “You Can See Everything,” the Elizabeth Holmes documentary that everyone has been talking about since it opened last month. Fielder politely listened as a procession of well-wishers approached him, looking to share their thoughts on the film.

“What’s been really interesting is how many very different opinions people have and how strong those opinions are about what they’re witnessing,” Fielder told me. “I think people are bringing their own stuff into into it and projecting onto things in a different way than I might be.”

Scott, 88, underwent what his representatives are calling a “minor medical procedure” last week and delivered his acceptance speech via video. The genre-jumping filmmaker has fashioned a career of defying expectations, earning three Oscar nominations as a director — “Thelma & Louise,” “Gladiator” and “Black Hawk Down” — and one for producing the 2015 sci-fi survival story “The Martian.”

Scott also made the terrifying outer-space horror classic “Alien,” the launching pad for a franchise and female action heroes, and the transcendent “Blade Runner,” a neo-noir nightmare depicting a dystopian L.A. future that, thankfully, hasn’t quite arrived (yet).

Presenter Damon noted that he initially wanted to pass on “The Martian,” feeling that he didn’t want to play “a guy alone, stranded on a planet, desperate to get home” so soon after portraying a similar character in “Interstellar.”

“Ridley listened intently and then said five words that changed my life,” Damon remembered. “He said, ‘No one gives a s—.’ Granted, this bluntness was a gamble, as Ridley and I had just met. But what he said rang true to me on many levels and I immediately realized I was receiving hard-earned wisdom from a master. Don’t overthink it. Don’t be too clever by half. Just get out of your own way and jump off the cliff.”

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Scott’s acceptance video included a clip from his first movie, the 1965 short film “Boy in a Bicycle,” featuring his late brother Tony, in which the narrator states in the final shot: “I’ll remember this moment when I’m 80, and it’ll all seem like yesterday.”

“Now I’m well past 80 and I’ve thought about those days and moments, and it does resonate seem just like yesterday,” Scott said, adding that he was accepting the award for Tony as well, who “certainly would have earned this recognition.”

Norman, 91, joined the Walt Disney Co. in 1956, becoming the first Black animator to work at the studio long-term. After working on “Sleeping Beauty,” Norman was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Floyd returned to Disney when his enlistment ended, working on “Mary Poppins” and “The Sword in the Stone” and as a story artist on “The Jungle Book.”

He left the studio following Walt Disney’s death, but eventually returned and later worked at Pixar Animation on “Toy Story 2” and “Monsters, Inc.” Disney gave Floyd the studio’s highest honor, naming him a Disney Legend in 2007.

“I was Alice entering the gates of Wonderland when I visited this Disney studio,” Norman said, accepting his Oscar. “I grew up on those films but the the artists, the veterans, were generous and they shared their simple knowledge with me. And a special thanks to the best mentor a filmmaker could ever have, Walt Disney.”

Vachon and Koffler founded the New York-based independent production company Killer Films in 1995, making pioneering queer cinema classics like “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “Carol,” one of seven Todd Haynes films that their company produced. The duo received their first best picture nomination for Celine Song’s 2023 road-not-taken love story “Past Lives.”

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Haynes and Moore, who have collaborated on five movies for Killer Films, presented the producers their Oscars, following Neil Patrick Harris performing a song from “Hedwig.”

“They have never been driven by profit, and even recently admitted to me that no matter how hard they try to be commercial, they’ve had to make peace with the fact that they’re just not,” Moore said of Vachon and Koffler. “That doesn’t mean that they haven’t had commercial success. They are just not driven by it. They are interested in radical voices, queer voices, new voices, personal points of view.”

Said Koffler, “Tonight marks two important firsts in the history of this honor: We are the first dyed-in-the-wool New Yorkers. And our body of work truly reflects a chapter of American independent cinema. As important as the New York part is, I think the latter is why we are here tonight.”