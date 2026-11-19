In this week’s episode of The Envelope podcast, Jaafar Jackson opens up about playing his superstar uncle in the $1-billion biopic “Michael.”

Kelvin Washington: Welcome to another episode of The Envelope. Kelvin Washington, Yvonne Villarreal. We have Mark Olsen as well. The crew’s all here. We’re in the Oscar season, Oscar vibes. And so we did a little fantasy football last time.

Yvonne Villarreal: Don’t make me do that again.

Washington: Listen, you had a ball. Stop it, OK? Let’s get to the music side. Maybe you’ll be more excited with that. We want to talk about things like, could be maybe the best soundtrack, maybe best song, maybe a score of a movie, but just something music-related. And there’s a reason why we’re doing music as we’ll get to who you had a chance to interview in a bit, Mark. I’ll start with you, Yvonne. Any song, soundtrack, anything jump out this season?

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Villarreal: This is more my zone, so thank you. Is that the right terminology?

Washington: Yes, this is your zone, your area, your expertise, your vibe.

Villarreal: I know some of us have had our fill of Taylor Swift, and you’re well within your right, but “I Knew It, I Knew You” for “Toy Story 5,” I really enjoy that song. It’s feel-good. It’s hopecore. We need more hopecore. And I know you know this song well — you’ve got daughters.

Washington: Clearly. Three daughters. We saw the movie. They sing the songs. I want to throw the tablet out the window. But it is catchy. I mean, that’s what she does. And it goes well with the movie. It kind of just pairs well. It’s peanut butter and jelly. It goes together.

Villarreal: I sing it every time I’m in the car with my niece. It evokes those memories that I love and am creating with her, so I love it. But I have to say, because I spoke to Mark before and he’s mentioned “The Debut,” which he’s seen and I haven’t, he told me about Jesse Eisenberg writing music for it, for the musical part of it. And I’m just so excited to see this.

Mark Olsen: In the film, there is a musical, “Nosy Neighbors,” that he wrote, I think it’s seven songs, for the musical. He himself performs a number in the movie, and the sort of big showstopper goes, “This city has chewed me up, but it hasn’t spit me out.” And so they really had this just great musical theater quality, and they’re just super fun. But I also want to mention Tony Gilroy’s “Behemoth!” which stars Pedro Pascal as a musician who’s here in Los Angeles playing on sessions of film score recordings. And so the music that they’re making in the movie kind of becomes the score for the story as it’s unfolding. It’s just a really interesting way to use music in the storytelling. Also there’s just this murderers’ row of composers, including Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Alan Silvestri, who all composed all this different music for the movie. It’s a really exciting use of music in the movie.

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Washington: Speaking of music, there’s a reason why we’re doing this one — because, of course, you had a chance to speak with Jaafar Jackson, who starred as Michael, in “Michael.” Huge role, a huge kind of coming of age, big moment for him. Tell us a little bit more about your chat.

Olsen: Yes and no. It’s interesting that the audition process for Jaafar to get this role — he’s never acted before — took some two years for him to actually get the role. Obviously his father is Jermaine Jackson, his uncle is Michael, and so the emotional aspect of this is something I think it’s hard for any of us to understand. And also his grandfather, who he knew — Joseph Jackson, the sort of patriarch of the Jackson family, played in the film by Colman Domingo. He’s having to have these dramatic, intense scenes with an actor playing his own grandfather. The head-spinning qualities of this are —

Villarreal: Very meta.

Olsen: Exactly. And then on top of that, Jaafar is re-creating what are some of the most famous performances of the late 20th century with the famous Motown 25 performance, Michael onstage doing “Bad.” So there’s that aspect of it, the technical aspects and this emotional aspect of it. And it made for a really interesting conversation.

Washington: I’m glad you brought that up. Sometimes I think we take for granted that portion of it and how some families have chosen to make you earn that. I think of O’Shea Jackson [Jr.], Ice Cube’s son, when they did “Straight Outta Compton,” it wasn’t just gonna be “Hey, we’re giving this to you.” Ice Cube was very adamant, “You have to earn this.” And so that happens as well. So, without further ado, here’s that conversation with Jaafar now.

Jaafar Jackson. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Mark Olsen: Jermaine Jackson is your father, Michael is your uncle. Before this project came up, what was your relationship to the music and legacy of the Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson? Did it seem like the family business? Was it something that was just sort of around?

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Jaafar Jackson: Growing up, it definitely surrounded me all the time, just hearing the music among many other artists. But it wasn’t something that was pushed on you. A lot of Jackson 5 was played, Michael’s music, my father’s, and as you got older, for me especially, I became such a fan of Michael’s videos, his short films. That kind of consumed me as a young child. “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” and I had my favorites. And as I got older, I started to have a deeper understanding of the different lanes of my aunt [Janet]’s music, my dad’s solo career. The Jacksons. And there’s Michael’s music. So there’s so many different layers and different routes that they took artistically. So as I got older, I started to understand that a little more clearly.

Olsen: Did you have a favorite? Which lane did you gravitate to?

Jackson: I would say for me it was the Jacksons. Michael and then the Jacksons. The “Triumph” album was one of my favorites, “Destiny” and “Off the Wall.” Of course, it’s hard to pick. It changes all the time.

Olsen: But then you originally were a competitive athlete. You wanted to be a golfer?

Jackson: Growing up, at the age of 3, I got into golf. My dad started taking me to the course and before I could even swing the club, I was just throwing the balls out in the range because I was too young. And as I got around 4 or 5, I learned to really properly swing the club. And it was something I really loved as I got a little older. I kept begging my dad to take me back to the course. I wanted to play more. I wanted to hit some balls. So he got me a coach to really teach me all the fundamentals of golf. And it became something I fell in love with. I always loved the feeling of being on the course, at the driving range and just hitting balls for hours and hours. ... I played up until I was around 12 or 13. But through that, I was playing basketball, I did track. I played tackle football, broke my wrist. So then I went back to golf because it’s the most safe sport you can play for your body. And then I got into music at around 13 years old and I kinda put golf aside.

Olsen: What drew you back to music?

Jackson: My dad took me to a recording session. I think he was working, he was creating a song. And I saw that process of creating something from scratch, a song. And I loved it. I loved seeing a song, working out the composition on a keyboard, on a piano, and then writing lyrics or coming out with melodies in the recording booth. And just seeing how all those different elements come together and at the end of it, you have a full recorded song. And I was fascinated by that. So I started coming to more of the sessions with him. Then I started taking piano lessons on my own, learning how to write a song. And then he gave me a task to learn a Jackson 5 song with my younger brother. And he said, “I want you to perform it for me in two weeks. You have two weeks to learn it and sing it live for me.” And I think it was a Jackson 5 song called “Touch.” And I was so incredibly nervous because I knew I can stay on pitch, but I didn’t know if I can sing or not because it wasn’t something I tried to pursue other than just having fun singing along to some songs. But now I had the pressure of actually putting together a performance and that was very nerve-racking. But I did it and he said he saw potential and he started teaching me a lot of the techniques that he learned as a kid, the process of recording a song and things like that. So I just became accustomed to that and wanting to do that more and more. And that kind of consumed my time more than golf at that stage.

Olsen: But then you’d never thought of being an actor. So when the “Michael” project came around, what was your response to the idea of it?

Jackson: It wasn’t like a “Would you wanna play Michael Jackson” type of conversation. It was more so Graham King, the producer, asking me what my ambitions were, like what do I want to do with my life, what am I working on? And I was just speaking about what I’ve been doing, what are my interests and things like that. And then he naturally saw something in me that he felt was very similar to Michael. Then he would just ask me questions: Have I acted before? Do I ever see myself acting? And I was being completely honest with him. I told him I’ve never acted before and I never thought of becoming an actor. I’ve always loved films, but I never thought of wanting to be in that industry. And one conversation led to the next, and we met in person after we had a Zoom initially, and he continued to feel something that was very natural, very Michael, that was in me that he felt during that meeting.

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And he continued to ask, “Would you want to try acting? What if you tried a session with an acting coach? You may love it, you may hate it.” And I took some time to think about it and that led to the next thing. And a couple months went by and I sent him a voice note of me speaking as Michael out of the blue. And he called me right away and said, “This is unbelievable. I’m getting you a coach tomorrow. I would love to see what you think about a session, but you need to meet with a coach.” And I had that first lesson and I loved it. I was so nervous, but the feeling I got after that, that first acting session and the exercises I was put through, went through a monologue and things like that, I was really fascinated by that. And that consumed my time from then on.

Olsen: As I understand it, it was a multiyear period of you getting the role. And in retrospect, it seems so obvious, of course you’re going to get this role. Were there moments where you were unsure of what was happening or whether the role was going to be yours? What was that period like for you?

Jackson: That was a long period. It was just two years where I was pretty much auditioning for the role. I was working towards it every day. I was doing acting sessions one-on-one, to being in the acting class with other actors, to rehearsing the choreography with the choreographers. But all through that prep, I didn’t have an answer — “Oh, you have the part. It’s you, you’re playing Michael.” It was more so work towards it. We’re still working on all the other things surrounding the film: the script, who’s gonna be the [director of photography], the director. ’Cause it was very early on when I was brought on. There was no studio attached or director, just a rough draft of the script from John Logan. So all those different elements had to come together. And around the two-year mark or two-and-a-half year, I had a screen test. Prior to that, they said they were going to do worldwide casting. They were going to go out in the world and look for other Michaels while I was preparing and two years in. And for me, it put a lot more fire in me to want to work twice as hard, to kind of say, “No one’s going to come take this part from me.” One, I’ve been rehearsing for two years towards it, but also it means so much to me to tell the story, especially the way I feel like I can do my part and tell it. So I doubled my hours with everything I was doing from rehearsals to consuming other films and studying, reading books . But doing that screen test, I had the full hair and makeup prosthetics for the first time and wardrobe. And that was really the turning point that solidified that I was going to play Michael just by the reaction from everyone in the room, and then hearing the reaction of the studio when they saw that screen test. And without them saying “You have the part,” I just knew from that moment I had it.

Olsen: Now when Graham King, the producer, says, “I see something of Michael in you,” is that something you’d ever heard before or is that something you’d ever even felt before? I’d imagine given your family’s legacy, that’s heavy. That’s a serious thing for someone to say to you.

Jackson: I have a huge family. We have some similarities among many cousins and siblings, the way we speak — we’re on the softer tone side — and how we carry ourselves. But I guess the only thing I’ve heard that in correlation with my uncle is my singing voice or sometimes certain mannerisms maybe or my shyness. But I never heard in a sense of how Graham was explaining it when I was sitting down having lunch with him. I guess he thought I was kind of auditioning for him while I was just being completely myself. So I’ve never though of it from that perspective other than a similar singing voice, my tone or like where my voice sits. Sometimes when I say certain things or sing in a certain register, it’s similar to Michael.

Olsen: Especially having known Michael yourself, once you had the part and you were working on the role, was there anything specifically from your time with him that you were drawing from that you wanted to be sure to capture about him?

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Jackson: From the memories that I have that I cherish very dearly, there’s that sense of just pure joy that I always felt when I was around him, a sense of play, the curiosity. That was a feeling I wanted to capture. And from that I just continued to research and get other people’s perspective on some of those specific moments. But for me, it was just diving into the music and to his journaling and a lot of his speeches, his poems that he would write and also having a deeper understanding of the child of the era of the Jackson 5 and understanding that before he became an adult and how he felt and what were those things that really made him who he was. And it was very important for me to understand that before getting into the later years.

Olsen: Did you have any conversations with your father about the role and, and about how you were going to portray his brother?

Jackson: Very few. For me, initially, I started off by telling myself I’m going to start at the very beginning as if I don’t know anything about Michael Jackson. I want to start at the earliest stage. And so I created a timeline, a full room, a timeline room, and I put it all on the wall. And I dated it from the day Michael was born until the mid-1990s. And with that timeline, I put everything he achieved, every song he wrote, every place he’s attended, events, charities, concert shows, radio shows. It was very in depth, and it took I think half a year for me to fully complete it, but that really helped me to understand the scope of Michael’s life and never feel like I’m lost in that timeline or in that scale. Especially when you’re reading a script, you’re jumping from time to time and things like that, and you’re not going to shoot in chronological order. So for me, I always felt grounded and safe when I would kind of look at that timeline and see, “Oh, this happened before he went to this show, he did this interview, then the next day what happened there.” So I tried to fill in all those blanks as best as possible and it really helped me.

Olsen: Especially during the sort of peak of his fame, around the “Thriller” era, things happened so quickly. There’s a huge event happening every week, if not every day. I can imagine it was hard to keep track of all that in the scope of the story.

Jackson: Especially for me, trying to keep track of that in your head is overwhelming. There’s too much, too many songs, too much history, to just try and think of that all in your head. So I would, one, keep a journal with me on set every day of all that information that I had in the timeline, but then I wanted a room I can fully walk into, and I was surrounded 360 by Michael’s world. So I put up images, quotes, mantras and just a full timeline. It’s like when you walk in there, you were completely in his world. And I would study in there. I did a lot of training in there and it just really allowed me to immerse myself in his world.

Olsen: And was that room at Hayvenhurst? I’m so fascinated that you did some of the preparation for the film at this family home, where you had lived as a child, where Michael had lived, and then the film was shot there as well. I can only imagine being in that space must have been incredible.

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Jackson: Oh, it was really special. And yeah, that timeline room was at Hayvenhurst. Being able to use Hayvenhurst as a place to train and prepare for a role where the character actually lived, I feel like that’s a rare thing. The fact that I got that opportunity helped me in so many ways not to be too analytical about it. A lot of it was just a feeling, and it’s a spiritual feeling that I felt in those spaces. Like, for instance, I would train and rehearse a lot of the dances in the same room Michael would rehearse his choreography, specifically the “Billie Jean” Motown 25, he rehearsed it in a certain room at Hayvenhurst, and I was rehearsing it for the film, the same performance. So there’s a lot of moments like that where I would tell myself, “Wow, this is where he rehearsed that performance and I’m doing the same thing.” And it was just like a pinch-me moment to realize this is such a surreal thing, a full-circle moment. And at the same time, I would have a big, blown-up picture of Michael in the corner staring at me rehearsing just so I feel like he’s with me. But Hayvenhurst was such a godsend opportunity for me to really embody Michael in the truest way.

Olsen: Were there moments where you had to sort of step outside of it and think of it in a more objective way? Or did you feel like your personal connection, your emotional connection to this story, these people, these places, was something that you really tried to hold onto and take advantage of?

Jackson: It was a balance for me. At first, I tried to step out of it as far as understanding Michael and wanting to understand his point of view, how he felt from a child all the way up to his adult years. But then during those times of doubt, whenever I felt like I was overwhelmed or a little doubtful about my ability to get there, to feel like I’m at a place where I’m confident I can really pull off these performances or embody him, I would tell myself that I share the same blood as him. So just trust the work that you’re doing, trust the the process and divine timing will take place. And I would only go to that whenever I felt doubtful. But other than that, I just trusted what was in front of me, the work that I was doing, the research and my ability to inhabit and embody him in a way that I would be unaware of it. So for me, it was just immersing myself in those things and the music he would listen to and to the films he would watch, the food he would eat, the hours he would like to sleep at, things like that. Just a full-body immersion, so I can be more free when I arrived on set. So I didn’t have to think of those things. It was just naturally there.

Olsen: Some [of the] most intense dramatic scenes in the film are you with Colman Domingo as Joseph Jackson, your grandfather, who you knew. I can only imagine how head-spinning those scenes must have been to do.

Jackson: There were some very surreal moments where I would look at Colman and then have a memory come to my mind of my own experience with my grandpa in that same place, because we shot a lot of the actual scenes at Hayvenhurst. And I grew up there, and when my grandfather lived there, he would come in and out alongside my grandmother. So it was just a strange, bittersweet feeling because obviously he’s not alive and he wasn’t there, but then I have Colman fully embodying him in front of me in the same space where I grew up as a child having my memories of him. So it was emotional, but also it allowed me to just be very present and listen and bounce off of Colman and go in any direction he or Antoine Fuqua, our director, wanted to go. But I think that goes to show how much work Colman did to just fully embody Joseph. If it was someone who wasn’t really doing a good job or doing it to the best of their ability, I think that’s what would take me out of it. And the fact that he did it so well and just so natural, I was able to just be and to go in there and play with him in the best way.

Olsen: Tell me a bit more about re-creating some of the performance moments, specifically the Motown 25 that you mentioned, which is where Michael performed Billie Jean and introduced the moonwalk. I’m old enough to remember that performance and it really shook the world. It was a big, big deal. Were you trying to get those performances move-for-move perfect? Or was it more about capturing an energy and a spirit of what those performances were?

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Jackson: For the Motown 25 specifically, that one had to be frame-for-frame. So we wanted to match what was shown on the television in 1983. We wanted to match every single nuance of that performance as close as possible. So that was the first performance, I think it was in 2021, I started to practice with Rich and Tone [Talauega], the choreographers.

Olsen: A real high point in the film, there’s a montage of the recording of “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough.” And as I understand it, the vocals that we hear are a mix of you singing and of Michael’s vocals. What was it like for you to re-create those vocal performances?

Jackson: It was tough. I remember shooting the “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” scene when I’m in the booth with Quincy Jones and [engineer] Bruce Swedien. That day, just singing it all falsetto, the very next day my voice was gone. It was lost just from shooting that one scene. It just made me realize, hearing a record, you don’t realize the work that goes into doing that and into creating that ... . That one was a tough one on my voice, singing that high. But it was really cool to match, or try to match, Michael’s vocal ability in that moment, in that scene, especially with that time, because that song was one of his favorites that he wrote in the early days. And just to see him have that opportunity to work with Quincy and to get that sense of independence, to go down that road, to kind of separate himself from the Jackson 5 with his sound and his image was an exciting thing to take on.

Olsen: What was it like for you when you see the final product and hear the way that sounded?

Jackson: When I first watched it, I tried my best to watch it from an audience’s point of view rather than judging myself, because it’s hard for me, to look at yourself do something and not judge it. Just to be completely out of it. I think I did pretty well. I was able to enjoy those sequences. But definitely the second time around, I enjoyed it a lot more.

Olsen: The film has been a huge box-office smash and earned more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide, but it also was largely rejected by critics because of what’s not in the film. What was that like, for you to have those two very different responses to the movie happening at the same time?

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Jackson: Going into making this film, I knew it wasn’t being made for the critics. It was being made for the world, for the fans, for a newer generation who didn’t get the opportunity to see Michael or even hear his music, possibly, either from their parents or grandparents. So just to see what it did the opening weekend, I was emotional. And that’s what it was all about, just to see all the videos pouring in from people dancing in the aisles and doing these big dances as soon as they get out of the theater. And that is when I knew we won as far as really resonating with so many different people around the world, of [different] cultures and ages. And for it to be that successful just really solidified all the incredible talent and skillful people that were a part of the film. And it really made me realize, all the work that went into it paid off. That’s what meant the most to me.

Olsen: Even though it’s not scheduled yet, there are plans for a second film and one that will likely touch on some of those darker and uglier aspects of Michael’s life. And you’ve said in other interviews how you’re kind of ready to deal with that part of his life in the next film. Can you tell me a little bit more about that? What is it gonna be like for you to have to depict some of those really difficult moments in Michael’s life?

Jackson: Well, it’s so early on now. There’s nothing set in stone as of now [about] what’s going to be told, but I always say I’m fully prepared to continue telling Michael’s story, and I can’t wait to go down that road again, if I get that opportunity.

Olsen: One thing I think the movie does so well is it does portray Michael as someone with ambition — that he didn’t become the most famous person in the world on accident. He went for it. And it also shows his artistry in a way that we don’t often see, him at work in the studio. Was it important to you that those are sides of Michael that we see in the movie?

Jackson: It was most important to show a side of him from the early days growing up into his adulthood of what that was like, him seeking for independence, that creative freedom that really he was struggling with at first. And of course, he enjoyed all that work he did at Motown. It was the big, the best learning school for him to be among his brothers, but also to be among all those adults, those masterful performers like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations and things like that. And he felt a need to eventually go off and do his own thing. He had that hunger, that spark that he felt like he had so much more to offer. He just needed to figure out a way to do it the best way. And that was [by] hiring his own his own team, his own people.

Olsen: Given how complicated Michael’s legacy is now, what is it that you most hope people would learn about him or take away from the movie?

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Jackson: I would say him as the human being, because we’re so familiar with his music and all his performances and his music videos. Him as a person, we haven’t been able to get that up-close insight of how he was as a child growing up into his adulthood. And what I love that this film captures is a lot of those private moments, those moments where you feel he’s frustrated or he feels lost and he’s trying to find an answer. And it just shows not everyone has it figured out, even though from the outside, it feels like it’s all polished and looks like everything is planned and straight to the point. But no, he was figuring things out like a lot of other people, and especially a family member who felt a little stuck. And I think it really shows those dynamics of the family but also the creative aspect of him not being able to do certain things and what that was like for him. Also, the challenges of overcoming the severe burn that he was faced with. Michael was so self-conscious and to see him go through that, especially when he didn’t want to do it, really was a turning point for him. And I think it was important to show those moments and then to show that side of him where he’s the business side of Michael, how he was so specific of what he wanted to achieve, to then showing the onstage Michael and also the offstage of him communicating and having those quiet moments with his pets and animals and very sincere and sweet. I think it’s a good scope of understanding him as a person, which I’m incredibly proud of.

Olsen: You’ve already shot one other film. Is it exciting for you to continue acting? Are you excited for people to see a side of you that’s not Michael, not the Jackson family, sort of a more of a straight acting role?

Jackson: I’m so excited. I got the opportunity to shoot a film called “Supermax” in Australia, and it was so fun just to be on a different set and work with a whole new crew and cast and especially to be a different character that’s so different from how Michael was. It was a little nerve-racking, but also really eye-opening to want to just continue to do that. I’m inspired by wanting to do great work and play different people that no will expect of me. So this is one of those opportunities that I don’t think people would expect me to play, which I’m most excited about.