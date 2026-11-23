I have no memory of why I chose to reread “Mrs. Dalloway,” but when the novel found me, for the fifth or sixth time, I was very much adrift.

There was a first feature, co-directed with my brother Arie, suffocating under a mound of festival rejections, while I waded through a psychological breakup with Nigeria after yet another chthonic election. Writing now, it seems only natural that I would reach for Virginia Woolf’s tale of truncated dreams and regret, but I was not so deliberate at the time; I note in my journal on June 17, 2019: “very much enjoying Mrs Dalloway, there’s comfort in a melancholy the same shade as mine.”

The novel lingered, as it always does, but its truths, pushed through the alembic of time, were brighter, and spilled into my days as I began to consider the world through the prism of Woolf’s story. Here were Peter Walsh and my late Uncle Fred, Oxford men unable to fulfill their potential; here is Sally Seton and my Aunty Agnes, coruscating spirits hemmed by custom. I did not know a story was trying to reveal itself to me until I tied the novel’s principal characters to Nigeria. My journal, on August 19, 2019, reads: “in the lives of Septimus, Clarissa, Peter and Richard, I see a nation reflected. Stalled potential, isolation, worn down. But through it all, striving, reaching — life, love, hope.” A month later, I started outlining the film.

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Sophie Okonedo in “Clarissa.” (Neon)

My early drafts were absent of character, as evinced by its working title, “Echoes of a City,” inspired by Lagọs’ indigenous name Ẹko (pronounced: echo), meaning camp. I was thinking of impermanence, and declared quite forcefully, on October 28, 2019, that “Mrs Dalloway is about change, and our ability to cope with change.” It would be more than a year before I settled on an outline. In between I read papers on the text, excerpts of Woolf’s diaries, essays, anything to keep myself from facing the heavily scored pages on my desk. When I reviewed the outline on December 23, 2020, at the bottom of a printed copy I note: “Overall the piece loses its anchor and collapses in on itself. Some of the characters, Peter, Septimus, Ugo, are clear but Clarissa, our anchor, is somewhat buried in their lives, seeming to possess none of her own. The character is reactive and missing psychology, a real center.”

Looking back, I see the question I was asking, for I believe all writers are asking a question, could not be answered solely by pulling the novel up 100 years into a different culture; for me to understand why I was so held by Woolf’s work I would have to move away from it. The subsequent drafts were preoccupied with character; dozens of lines given over to where they were born, who their parents are, schools, homes, ethnic groups, fashion. I had furnished them with everything other than names because those were already given. Enormously significant in Nigeria, names bear stories, for they are usually composed of sentences, which can touch on a person’s birth, a town’s history, a family’s hope, or even an ancestor’s wishes; there are no proscriptions, only that it aim to portend the owner’s life. My mother was christened Ifeoma (If-or-ma), when my grandfather, disappointed by the birth of yet another girl, refused to visit the hospital. It means “something good,” and that she has been to many. Mine was bestowed following a miraculous birth, and my twin brother’s because I survived it.

I go through great pains naming my characters because they guide me. I can, if ever I feel like I am losing them, lean on who I had imagined them to be. So, when I was struggling to find a way into Clarissa, it dawned on me that I could give her a name to shepherd me; it was never to be mentioned, or referred to onscreen, and I would not share it with the actor unless they asked. A mere detail, designed to fill the character’s life. The name I chose was Ovuevuraye (Oh-vu-ay-vu-rah-yay): “each has their own mind.” It felt like the name of someone with a strong will, hard opinions and the fortitude to live through disappointment. It felt like Clarissa. Through this quite literal expression of the country’s dueling cultures, I had untethered myself from Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway” and found the film. I write in my journal, on the March 16, 2021: “I have taken this jewel of England’s and made it my own.”