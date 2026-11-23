While some sequences in “The Odyssey” used CG augmentation, it’s largely an analog film made the old-fashioned way. One exception is the use of Imax throughout. A soundproofing blimp on the large-format camera enabled the crew to shoot dialogue, but the 300-pound rig was so large it obstructed sight lines, forcing cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema to resort to a mirror system enabling actors to see one another. Other limitations included takes lasting just three minutes (versus, say, 11 for a 1,000-foot roll of 35mm). Here, Van Hoytema, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, production designer Ruth De Jong, sound editor Craig Henighan, makeup artist Luisa Abel and VFX supervisor Andrew Jackson pull back the curtain on some of the film’s most memorable scenes.

Cyclops Polyphemus

(Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures)

Odysseus’ encounter with Polyphemus, the cave-inhabiting giant cyclops, was mainly shot in Nestor’s Cave at the top of a mountain in Messenia, Greece, which required an uphill 45-minute hike each morning. Van Hoytema lit the scene using mainly firelight, shrouding Polyphemus, a 36-foot fiberglass marionette, in shadow. Other portions were shot in Hollywood on a miniature set with forced perspective separating actor Bill Irwin, as Polyphemus, and Odysseus’ men. Jackson’s CG work was used sparingly, mainly in Polyphemus’ face, a 2-D composite with a deformed nose and one of Irwin’s eyes placed vertically on his forehead. Makeup artist Abel created mud texture in a full stretch and stipple that covered Irwin’s body in wrinkles. To capture the monster’s voice, Henighan used a technique called “worldizing,” pioneered by Orson Welles on “Touch of Evil” and perfected by Walter Murch on movies like “American Graffitti” and “THX-1138.” While Nolan worked with Irwin in one corner of a cavernous soundstage at Universal, Henighan and his team pointed their ambisonic, parabolic and stereo microphones at a production assistant in the opposite corner. After their first pass, they worldized the audio again in the Steven J. Ross Theater at Warner Bros., then did an exterior pass for when Polyphemus chases the fleeing crew.

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Circe

(Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures)

Fabricated from fiberglass by De Jong, Circe’s stone hovel occupied a clifftop location in Scotland. A live fire provided illumination, but Van Hoytema relied mainly on natural daylight, bounce cards and, in some instances, 18ks or 360 lights. Played by Samantha Morton, Circe wears leather under her linen coat, layered with parts of sword sheaths, belts, pouches and rings from the sailors who stopped there and never left. The sorceress treats Odysseus and his men to a meal, which they consume in a hauntingly ravenous way — eating like, and soon becoming, pigs. Their transformation is done with practical effects led by Abel and her right-hand man, Conor O’Sullivan, whose sculpting clay enabled Morton to mold and reshape the sailors’ faces. The effect was augmented with prosthetic appliances ranging from minor contortions to partial snouts, swapped out between takes, with CG manipulation of the eyes completing the effect. Henighan layered in pig sounds, slurping of food and cracking of bones (often a celery snap).

Hades

(Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures)

After years at sea, Odysseus must venture to the underworld to consult the blind prophet Tiresias on how to safely return to Ithaca. The sequence was shot in early summer on a black sand beach in Iceland at twilight which, lucky for Van Hoytema, lasts all night long at that time of year. The production buried dozens of men in the sand, providing snorkels and straws through which to breathe. When they emerge, the dead souls run across the beach, making mobility a must for Mirojnick and her crew. A tunic-like garment covered with sand imported from the location was worn over the armor, though Agamemnon’s singular getup required sand-treated nylon mesh over each individual piece. Tiresias’ costume was covered in a combination of transparent fabrics that could be stretched as he rose from the sand. Abel’s makeup is a mortar pumice paste matching the color and texture of the sand and rocks, with an airbrush vignette applied to the lead actors. Her team of only 20 artists was tasked with transforming roughly 400 extras. Henighan recorded various types of rock and fine pebbles for the sound of sand pouring off them, but needed a punctuation mark for when soldiers suddenly popped from the ground. For that, he recorded a 50-pound kettlebell dropped in sand.

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Scylla and Charybdis

(Universal Pictures)

Here is where Odysseus and his men get stuck between a rock and a hard place — Scylla, a tentacled beast in a clifftop home, and Charybdis, a ship-devouring whirlpool. For the latter, the crew drove jet skis in circles, creating a mild maelstrom. Van Hoytema and his team filmed the effect, which was delivered to Jackson to enhance with CG. Henighan miked waterfalls, a hose with a fire nozzle attached, rumbles, avalanche sounds, and even climbed a ladder over his swimming pool to capture the rush of water. He then combined the various elements at his workstation, sampling and adding practical effects. Their ship was one of several seaworthy boats sourced from Scandinavia, period Viking ships dressed by the art department. Other ships were fabricated from fiberglass, but Odysseus’ was made mainly from oak then covered in tar and weather-proofing finishes. Representing the film’s heaviest reliance on CG, Scylla’s attack was augmented by Henighan’s audio, starting with stone and grinding sounds, then focusing on the snapping of celery sticks for Scylla’s jaws. Both elements were filmed in Italy’s Aeolian Islands, along with the Sirens sequence.

Sirens

(Universal Pictures)

To avoid the spell of the Siren song, Odysseus plugs his crew’s ears with wax, first the left and then the right. Henighan electronically moved composer Ludwig Göransson’s music around the audience, emulating the crew’s auditory experience. At the precise moment he puts the wax in their ears the sound becomes muted, only to reverse toward the end of the scene. More challenging was mixing in the practical sounds of wind, rowing, ship creaks and dialogue. The sheer nude suits that Mirojnick made for the sirens were augmented with Abel’s makeup to look like flesh. The makeup team conjured four different stages of age for Damon throughout the film, which included prosthetics, scarring and beard augmentation. Makeup was applied to the rest of the crew for a weather-beaten and sunburned effect, but in most cases to cover tattoos.