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Anne Hathaway’s journey back to Oscar contention has been nearly as arduous as Odysseus’ journey. An Academy Award for supporting actress for her performance as Penelope in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” would cap a Hathaway comeback already bolstered by five movies, box-office domination and critical acclaim in 2026.

2006

“The Princess Diaries” star shot to grown-up stardom in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

1

She scored her first Oscar nomination for playing against wholesome type as a recovering addict in 2008’s “Rachel Getting Married.”

2011

Already a target of internet misogyny after being cast as Catwoman in “The Dark Knight Rises,” Hathaway took heat for trying to pep up listless Oscar co-host James Franco.

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2

Hathaway showed impressive range in 2012 with a razor-sharp rendition of the Gotham City burglar and her doomed Fantine in “Les Misérables.”

2013

Her “Les Miz” supporting Oscar should have sparked a wave of career highs, but she was criticized for showing too much poise during awards season.

2018

It took five years for Hathaway to be considered cool again, by spoofing her movie-star self in “Ocean’s 8.”

4

Subsequent roles in “WeCrashed,” “Eileen,” “Mothers’ Instinct” and this year’s “Mother Mary” let Hathaway tap into her specialty: women whose regal bearings mask fascinating complexities.

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5

She also added a “Prada” sequel, “The End of Oak Street” and “Verity” in 2026 to reach a full fistful of prominent roles.

$2.7 billion+

But an “Odyssey” nomination is likely the only option for Oscar voters who want to recognize Hathaway’s spectacular 2026 — including her box office.